Riding the Momentum: SunPerp (Sunwukong) Takes Off, the World's First Perp DEX Focusing on the Chinese-Speaking Market





PANAMA CITY, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPerp (derived from the Chinese name for " Sun Wukong "), the world's first Chinese-branded decentralized perpetual futures trading platform, was officially unveiled during an X Spaces session featuring Justin Sun and several prominent industry leaders. The record-breaking session, which drew over 42,000 live listeners, quickly became a major talking point across the crypto community. With its official debut, SunPerp marks the beginning of a new era for Chinese-speaking crypto traders and signals a bold step in reshaping regional on-chain trading dynamics.

A Timely Launch: Riding the Surge of the Chinese-Speaking Market

SunPerp's launch comes at a pivotal moment. The recent National Day holiday saw unprecedented momentum across Chinese-language crypto communities, evidenced by viral memes, community-driven discussions and product innovations.

"The Chinese-speaking market is strong enough to sustain its own ecosystem," said Justin Sun, founder of TRON and a leading voice in decentralized finance. "Launching SunPerp now is a strategic decision backed by consideration and timing."

Built as the first perpetual futures DEX tailored for Chinese-speaking users, SunPerp features a native Chinese brand, interface, and domain. This focus is designed to deliver a smoother and more intuitive trading experience. The new official domain - sunwukong.io - is now live, emphasizing the platform's commitment to accessibility and localized brand identity.

To celebrate the launch, SunPerp is hosting a limited-time community giveaway on social media, running through October 15, 12:00 (UTC). Users who follow @sunwukong_DEX on X (formerly Twitter), repost, tag three friends, and comment will be eligible for multiple rewards, including:

Grand Prize (10 winners; each gets 100 USDT)

Community Airdrop (20 winners; sharing 50,000 $SUN)

Engagement Bonus (100 USDT Futures Trial Bonus)





Dynamic Product Roadmap: A Major Update Every Week

During the X Spaces session, Justin Sun outlined SunPerp's ambitious development roadmap, promising one major product update every week.

The team will first focus on improving liquidity depth, optimizing the Chinese interface, and expanding device compatibility, followed by the rollout of "Trade to Earn", a points system, and multi-chain integration. These efforts will build a robust ecosystem backed by infrastructure and incentives.

"A seamless trading experience is the key," Sun said. "We'll soon cooperate with MetaMask and progressively integrate Ethereum's EVM chains to ensure a smoother trading experience across multiple networks and devices."

Redefining the Chinese Crypto Brand: Localized, Intuitive, and User-Centric

Industry KOLs and traders highlighted the long-standing challenges Chinese-speaking users face with English-dominant DEX platforms, citing language barriers and complexity. SunPerp directly addresses this gap by combining a fully localized interface, a Chinese domain, and user-friendly interaction design, making decentralized perpetual trading truly accessible.

Regarding the $SUN ecosystem, Justin Sun confirmed that SunPerp will serve as a strategic pillar for enhancing token utility, specifically focusing on Chinese brand building. Through product upgrades, trading incentives, and a forthcoming points-based rewards system, the platform aims to progressively unlock $SUN's long-term potential. "Like the Monkey King in Journey to the West, we are ascending step by step, building solid foundations for the Chinese-speaking community in DeFi," Sun concluded.

From X Spaces to the Space: Justin Sun's Vision and Spirit as an Explorer

As the session drew to a close, the discussion drifted from DEX to, unexpectedly, extraterrestrial life. Justin Sun, who once journeyed to space himself, shared: "I'm the 712th human to go into space, and I believe aliens exist. Whether it's space or markets, exploration is in my DNA."

His remark captured the spirit that has defined his career from pioneering DeFi, stablecoins, and cross-chain bridges, to now championing the world's first Chinese-branded DEX. The launch of SunPerp represents his latest bet on the next frontier of growth.

The debut of SunPerp is more than just the birth of a new DEX but symbolizes the next rise of Chinese-language brands in the cryptocurrency space, from brand image and product design to community building. As the first Chinese decentralized perpetual futures exchange, SunPerp will pave the way for the next generation of DEX.

About SunPerp

SunPerp is the TRON ecosystem's first native decentralized perpetual futures exchange. It aims to integrate the smooth experience and security of centralized exchanges with the asset sovereignty of decentralized finance to build a new generation of on-chain derivatives infrastructure. With core advantages including the lowest fees, 0 gas trading, secure on-chain custody, high-performance matching, full-chain liquidity integration, and intelligent risk management, the platform is committed to providing fair, efficient, and free DeFi derivatives trading services to global users.

As a strategic pivot for TRON's evolution of its on-chain financial system, SunPerp is leading a profound financial paradigm shift, propelling the crypto market toward genuine inclusivity and openness.

For more information about SunPerp, please visit www.sunperp.com. For further inquiries, please contact market@sunperp.com

