Respecting the Market and Pursuing a Long-Term Vision: SunPerp Doubles Its Depth to Build the "Newest, Best, and Most Stable" Futures Platform

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 15, SunPerp , the world's first Perp DEX focusing on the Chinese-language market, once again captured the crypto market's attention with a lively X Space session. SunPerp project advisor Justin Sun joined prominent KOLs such as Liangxi and Zishi for an in-depth discussion on the market landscape following recent extreme volatility, platform product updates, and the project's future ecosystem strategy.

A $200 Million "Sail Together" Co-Creation Fund: "You're Not Fighting This Battle Alone"

During the livestream, Justin Sun announced highly anticipated blockbuster news: HTX and SunPerp will each contribute $100 million to launch the "Sail Together" Co-Creation Fund, dedicated to supporting crypto traders impacted by the recent black swan events and helping them rebuild confidence and overcome challenges.

Eligibility for the fund is not limited by platform or blockchain network. Whether users trade on decentralized exchanges such as Hyperliquid, Aster, Lighter, GMX, or on centralized exchanges, they can apply for compensation based on their losses, with bonuses ranging from 5 USDT to 5,000 USDT.

"This initiative comes from our genuine care for users and our commitment to show everyone through concrete action that you're not fighting this battle alone," said Justin Sun.

Advancing Multi-Chain Expansion: Make Trading More Flexible and Efficient

Justin Sun also shared the latest updates on the SunPerp platform with the community during the livestream.

He revealed that one of SunPerp's most significant updates this week is the official integration of multiple mainstream blockchains, including TRON, Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Arbitrum, for deposits and trading. The team plans to add two new blockchains each week to further expand its multi-chain ecosystem.

In addition, SunPerp will soon allow users to open positions with multiple stablecoins such as USDC and USDD, further enhancing crypto flexibility and capital efficiency.

Justin Sun explained, "Through our multi-chain strategy, users can manage assets across chains for a more efficient trading experience. Multi-stablecoin trading also allows them to freely choose their preferred stablecoins for futures trading, helping to mitigate risk and optimize capital liquidity."

Platform Depth Doubles, Delivering Enhanced Performance and User Experience

Addressing user feedback on market depth and slippage, Justin Sun revealed that SunPerp has introduced market makers and additional capital support, resulting ina significant improvement in overall depth. According to data as of October 16, SunPerp's trading depth has more than doubled, with BTC depth at the 0.1%, 0.3%, and 0.5% levels up 203%, 271%, and 253%, and ETH depth at the 0.1%, 0.3%, and 0.5% levels up 240%, 165%, and 159%, respectively.

"We collect user feedback and act on it right away. Whether it's refining product features or enhancing the user experience, we always follow up promptly," Justin Sun noted.

During the sharp market fluctuations on October 11, both SunPerp and HTX demonstrated exceptional stability, with no downtime or trading interruptions. For the newly launched SunPerp, this extreme event served as a real-world "stress test", which it successfully passed thanks to its robust system architecture. Meanwhile, HTX experienced significantly smaller crypto price corrections and milder fluctuations compared with most other exchanges, reflecting its mature trading infrastructure and strong risk resilience.

"Extreme market conditions are the ultimate proving ground," Justin Sun emphasized. "We will continue to approach the market with respect and remain focused on improving market depth and user experience. We will address our weaknesses, refine functionality, and accelerate new token listings to provide users with more diversified trading options and market opportunities."

From Stability to Innovation: SunPerp's Path Toward Long-Termism

Currently, SunPerp has rolled out a series of user benefit programs aimed at lowering trading barriers and enhancing asset returns:

● Lowest trading fees in the industry with up to 55% off;

● 12% APY with USDT Auto Earn — no lock-up, no freezing, no limits;

● 20% lifetime commission, with trading rewards for both inviters and invitees;

● First-time deposit and trading bonuses. Deposit or trade ≥100 USDT to receive 70 SUN tokens, plus a 100% rebate on your first approval gas fee.

Justin Sun shared that upcoming growth incentive programs include point farming and Trade to Earn to further boost user engagement and community activity. At the same time, SunPerp plans to integrate MetaMask, Binance Wallet, and other mainstream wallets to support one-click H5 trading, thereby broadening access channels and creating a more convenient and efficient ecosystem for users.

"With robust mechanisms and innovative design, we aim to build SunPerp into a long-term, reliable, stable, and efficient futures trading platform, setting a benchmark as the newest, best, and most stable in the industry. We are dedicated to providing Chinese traders worldwide with secure, seamless, and diversified trading experiences."

About SunPerp

SunPerp is the TRON ecosystem's first native decentralized perpetual futures exchange. It aims to integrate the smooth experience and security of centralized exchanges with the asset sovereignty of decentralized finance to build a new generation of on-chain derivatives infrastructure. With core advantages including the lowest fees, 0 gas trading, secure on-chain custody, high-performance matching, full-chain liquidity integration, and intelligent risk management, the platform is committed to providing fair, efficient, and free DeFi derivatives trading services to global users.

As a strategic pivot for TRON's evolution of its on-chain financial system, SunPerp is leading a profound financial paradigm shift, propelling the crypto market toward genuine inclusivity and openness.

For more information about SunPerp, please visit www.sunperp.com . For further inquiries, please contact market@sunperp.com .

