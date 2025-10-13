New York, USA, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Set to Witness Significant Growth During the Forecast Period (2025–2034) Owing to the Expected Launch of Therapies | DelveInsight

The pancreatic endocrine tumors market landscape is poised for substantial advancement, driven by several novel therapies in development, including Zanzalintinib (Exelixis), RYZ101 (RayzeBio/Bristol Myers Squibb), and Nab-sirolimus (Aadi Bioscience), among others. These emerging treatments could profoundly reshape both the management of pancreatic endocrine tumors and the associated market dynamics in the near future.

DelveInsight’s Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging pancreatic endocrine tumor drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted pancreatic endocrine tumor market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Summary

The total pancreatic endocrine tumor treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2034 in the leading markets.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of pancreatic endocrine tumors, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (pNETs) are rare. Less than 2% of all cancers found in the pancreas each year are pNETs.

of all cancers found in the pancreas each year are pNETs. Key pancreatic endocrine tumor companies, including Exelixis, RayzeBio, Bristol Myers Squibb, Aadi Bioscience, and others, are actively working on innovative pancreatic endocrine tumor drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative pancreatic endocrine tumor drugs. Some of the key pancreatic endocrine tumor therapies in clinical trials include Zanzalintinib, RYZ101, Nab-sirolimus, and others. These novel pancreatic endocrine tumor therapies are anticipated to enter the pancreatic endocrine tumor market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market

Increasing Incidence of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumors

Pancreatic endocrine tumor or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (PNETs) are rare tumors, with an annual incidence of about 1 per 100,000 per year, and represent only 1–2% of pancreatic neoplasms. Approximately 10% of all pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors arise in association with a hereditary syndrome, such as multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 (MEN1), Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease, neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), or tuberous sclerosis complex.

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies

The development of advanced imaging techniques, such as Gallium-68 PET/CT scans, has improved the detection and diagnosis of neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), including pancreatic endocrine tumors. These innovations enable earlier and more accurate identification of tumors, leading to better patient outcomes and increased demand for specialized treatments.

Anticipated Launch of Emerging PET Drugs

Promising therapies in PET clinical trials include Zanzalintinib (Exelixis), RYZ101 (RayzeBio/Bristol Myers Squibb), Nab-sirolimus (Aadi Bioscience), and others. The anticipated launch of these therapies is expected to transform the dynamics of the pancreatic endocrine tumor market in the coming years.

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Analysis

The management of pancreatic endocrine tumors (PETs) is highly individualized, driven by tumor type, anatomical location, disease stage, and patient health status. Surgical intervention remains the cornerstone for localized tumors, with procedures such as pancreatectomy or the Whipple procedure representing the standard of care. In advanced or metastatic cases, systemic approaches—including peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) and somatostatin analogues like octreotide—are commonly employed to control symptoms and inhibit tumor progression. For patients with liver metastases, locoregional treatments such as radiofrequency ablation or transarterial chemoembolization provide additional therapeutic options.

Currently, the FDA has approved several targeted therapies for PETs, including CABOMETYX (cabozantinib, Exelixis), WELIREG (belzutifan, Merck), and SUTENT (sunitinib, Pfizer). Looking ahead, the treatment landscape is poised for substantial evolution. Several promising pipeline candidates, such as Zanzalintinib (Exelixis), RYZ101 (RayzeBio/Bristol Myers Squibb), and Nab-sirolimus (Aadi Bioscience), are currently under clinical development. These emerging therapies have the potential to reshape clinical management paradigms and influence market dynamics, signaling a period of notable innovation in the pancreatic endocrine tumor space.

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Competitive Landscape

The emerging pipeline for pancreatic endocrine tumors includes Zanzalintinib (Exelixis), RYZ101 (RayzeBio/Bristol Myers Squibb), Nab-sirolimus (Aadi Bioscience), and others.

Exelixis’ Zanzalintinib is an experimental tyrosine kinase inhibitor under investigation for treating patients with locally advanced or metastatic neuroendocrine tumors, including pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. The compound is currently being assessed in Phase II/III clinical trials. In June 2025, the company announced the launch of the STELLAR-311 Phase III pivotal trial in advanced pancreatic endocrine tumors, with progression-free survival (PFS) as per RECIST 1.1, as evaluated by blinded independent central review, as the primary endpoint.

RayzeBio/Bristol Myers Squibb’s RYZ101 is a first-in-class, highly potent alpha-emitting radiopharmaceutical therapy designed for patients with somatostatin receptor 2-positive (SSTR2+) solid tumors, including pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. It delivers targeted alpha radiation to SSTR2-expressing tumors, exploiting the high energy and short path length of alpha particles to destroy tumor cells while minimizing damage to surrounding tissues selectively. The therapy is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial.

The anticipated launch of these emerging pancreatic endocrine tumor therapies are poised to transform the pancreatic endocrine tumor market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge pancreatic endocrine tumor therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the pancreatic endocrine tumor market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

What is Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor?

Pancreatic endocrine tumor, also referred to as a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor (PNET) or islet cell tumor, is an uncommon form of cancer arising from the hormone-producing islet cells of the pancreas. These tumors can be functional, producing excess hormones that lead to clinical syndromes such as insulinoma, gastrinoma, or glucagonoma, or non-functional, releasing no active hormones and often being diagnosed later due to vague or non-specific symptoms. They may be benign or malignant and can sometimes be associated with hereditary conditions, such as Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia type 1 (MEN1).

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Epidemiology Segmentation

The pancreatic endocrine tumor epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current pancreatic endocrine tumor patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Most people with pNETs are older, with the average age at diagnosis being 60. In the United States, the incidence of localized pancreatic endocrine tumors is more prevalent than advanced or metastatic stage.

The pancreatic endocrine tumor market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor

Gender-specific Cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor

Type-specific Cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor

Age-specific Cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor

Grade-specific Cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor

Function-specific Cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor

Total Treated Cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor



Gender-specific Cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor, Type-specific Cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor, Age-specific Cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor, Grade-specific Cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor, Function-specific Cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor, and Total Treated Cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Key Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Companies Exelixis, RayzeBio, Bristol Myers Squibb, Aadi Bioscience, Merck, Pfizer, and others Key Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Therapies Zanzalintinib, RYZ101, Nab-sirolimus, CABOMETYX, WELIREG, SUTENT, and others

Scope of the Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Report

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Therapeutic Assessment: Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor current marketed and emerging therapies

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor current marketed and emerging therapies Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Key Insights 2 Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Report Introduction 3 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 4 Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor: Market Overview at a Glance 4.1 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor by Therapies in 2024 4.2 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor by Therapies in 2034 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor: Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Causes 7.4 Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Diagnosis 8 Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Treatment 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 9.3 Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Incident cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor in the United States 9.4.2 Gender-specific cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor in the United States 9.4.3 Type-specific cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor in the United States 9.4.4 Age-specific cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor in the United States 9.4.5 Grade-specific cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor in the United States 9.4.6 Function-specific cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor in the United States 9.4.7 Total treated cases of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Patient Journey 11 Marketed Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Therapies 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 CABOMETYX (cabozantinib): Exelixis 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Clinical Development 11.2.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.5 Safety and efficacy 11.2.6 Analyst Views 11.3 WELIREG (belzutifan): Merck List to be continued in the report… 12 Emerging Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Drugs 12.1 Key Competitors 12.2 Zanzalintinib: Exelixis 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views List to be continued in the report… 13 Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Key Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Forecast Assumptions 13.3 Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Outlook 13.4 Conjoint Analysis 13.5 Total Market Size of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor in the 7MM 13.6 Total Market Size of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor by Therapies in the 7MM 13.7 The United States Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Size 13.7.1 Total Market Size of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor 13.7.2 The Market Size of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor by Therapies 13.8 EU4 and the UK Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Size 13.9 Japan Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Size 14 Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Unmet Needs 15 Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views on Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor 17 Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Access and Reimbursement 18 Bibliography 19 Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Report Methodology

