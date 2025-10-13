Edf: EDF estimates higher nuclear power generation in France for 2025

EDF estimates higher nuclear power generation in France for 2025

EDF increases its estimate of nuclear power generation in France for 2025. Initially estimated between 350-370TWh, it is now estimated between 365-375TWh1.

The estimate of nuclear power generation in France for 2026 and 2027 remains unchanged at 350-370TWh.

This higher nuclear power generation estimate is based on improved management of outages thanks to the “START 20252” action plan implemented since 2019 aimed at improving the operational efficiency of the maintenance programme. It covers various areas: industrialisation, capitalisation, and standardisation of outages preparation methods, an optimisation of allocating resources and skills, including the setting up of pooled teams and more employee training in sensitive actions. At end-September, 18 outages out of 33 have been shorter than expected in 2025.

Furthermore, the teams are committed to ensuring a production capacity of over 400TWh per year.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 520TWh 94% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO2/kWh in 2024, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

1 Nuclear power generation estimated, including Flamanville 3.

2 START: Let’s all ensure successful unit shutdowns

Attachment