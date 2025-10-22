Edf: EDF announces early repayment of bank loans totalling €7.4 billion

EDF announces early repayment of bank loans totalling

€7.4 billion

EDF (BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody’s / BBB+ stable Fitch) announces the early repayment of bank loans with maturities of 3 to 5 years for a total amount equivalent to €7.4 billion, by early January 2026. The early repayment of each loan will be made on the interest payment date and will therefore not be subject to any financial penalty.

Following the success of this year's bond issues and strong operating performance, which has resulted in a continued high level of net liquidity, this transaction will enable EDF to reduce its financial debt costs.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 520TWh 94% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO2/kWh in 2024, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

Attachment