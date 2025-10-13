Over 5.4 Million Views Across Super League Kerala as Sports.com Accelerates Global Expansion and Premium Content Strategy

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW)(the “Company” or “SEGG Media”), the global sports, entertainment, and gaming group, today announced that Sports.com surpassed 5.4 million total views across its live broadcasts of the Super League Kerala (“SLK”) and related digital distribution channels.

The milestone underscores Sports.com’s rapid ascent as a leading destination for live sports streaming and premium entertainment content, driving record engagement across India and international markets.

Building on this momentum, Sports.com is advancing multiple high-impact content initiatives, including:

⁠A new collaboration with Ant Middleton, the legendary special-forces operator and television personality, to develop SAS: Unscripted — a bold, unscripted global adventure series.

Continued expansion of GOATS, Sports.com’s premium multi-genre format showcasing diverse sports stories and athlete experiences to worldwide audiences.

These developments reinforce Sports.com’s long-term vision to deliver a multi-genre, technology-driven global sports media platform powered by storytelling, innovation, and high-engagement live content.

Marc Bircham, Board Director and Director of Acquisitions at Sports.com, said:

“It’s been an incredible few months for Sports.com. The success of the Super League Kerala streams shows how powerful live sports can be when paired with global digital distribution. With our partnerships and content pipeline expanding, we’re building a platform that gives fans something new, authentic, exciting, and accessible from anywhere.”

Tamer Hassan, President of Sports.com Studios, added:

“Sports.com is moving at an impressive pace. From live tournaments like the Super League Kerala to premium unscripted content and innovative fan experiences, we’re positioning Sports.com as a global leader in sports media and entertainment. Our strategy focuses on scale, quality, and meaningful connections with fans and partners worldwide.”

With major new projects in development and record-breaking engagement across streaming platforms, Sports.com continues to redefine how audiences consume and interact with sports — blending live, original, and social-first content into one cohesive global experience.

(Note: Update/correction to announcement dated August 7, 2025; SEGG Media has entered into a library content partnership with ‘Footballers Lives’, showcasing 247 videos of premium behind-the-scenes content featuring professional footballers.)

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

