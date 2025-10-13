Cosmos Health Purchases an Additional $300,000 in Ethereum Under Its $300 Million Digital Assets Facility; Total Investment Reaches $1.8 Million

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that it has purchased an additional $300,000 worth of Ethereum (ETH), increasing its total investment in ETH to $1.8 million.

This latest purchase was made under Cosmos Health’s previously announced $300 million digital assets facility, which supports the Company’s ongoing strategy to diversify its portfolio through strategic digital asset investments.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: “We have continued to increase our Ethereum holdings following last week’s purchase, bringing our total investment in ETH to $1.8 million. We remain committed to accelerating our acquisition program under our $300 million financing facility.”

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

