DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Payactiv, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Payactiv, Inc. Payactiv learned of the data breach on or about August 19, 2025.

About Payactiv, Inc.

Payactiv, founded in 2012, offers a financial platform that enables employees to access their earned wages before payday.

What happened?

On or about August 19, 2025, Payactiv detected unusual activity on its computer network. The company immediately launched an investigation, which determined that an unauthorized third party had accessed certain information within its systems between April 3 and August 20, 2025. The investigation also revealed that personal data, including names and Social Security numbers, may have been accessed or obtained during the breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a letter about the Payactiv data breach, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Payactiv data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

