New York, NY, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFCVIBE RATING LIMITED, a global platform for film ratings and digital distribution insights, today announced a new phase of brand strategy. The initiative focuses on a comprehensive global advertising plan and an integrated brand communications framework designed to boost awareness and recognition over the next 12 months.

SFCVIBE has launched advertising campaigns across key markets in North America, Europe, and Asia, with a total budget exceeding USD 5 million. Online, the company is running targeted promotions across leading social platforms, video networks, and mobile ad exchanges. Offline, SFCVIBE is rolling out out-of-home placements and in-cinema activations in major cities across the Caribbean, the Middle East, and the Pacific Rim to ensure multi-channel brand visibility.

Since its founding, SFCVIBE has advanced the standardization and transparency of film evaluation by combining verifiable review data with AI-powered analytics. Its proprietary algorithms capture audience preferences and track title-level momentum, delivering decision-grade insights to studios, streaming platforms, and advertisers. The brand upgrade is intended to deepen trust and expand SFCVIBE’s influence across the international film and media ecosystem.





The expansion marks a pivotal step in SFCVIBE’s evolution from a “data platform” to a global brand. The company will introduce a refreshed visual identity and launch multilingual creative assets tailored for diverse cultural contexts. It will also debut a Global Film Critic Creator Support Program, offering tiered exposure and incentives for professional critics and content creators, and fostering a cross-regional community for reviews and discussion.

SFCVIBE currently operates regional hubs in London, Tokyo, Singapore, and Los Angeles, providing a 24/7 global service network. The company has also established long-term partnerships with several international advertising agencies to ensure professional, locally resonant content development and media execution.

“Digital distribution is reshaping the global film industry,” the company stated in its release. “By building a data-driven content ecosystem and intelligent communications strategy, we aim to bring reviews back into the mainstream conversation—bridging audiences and the stories that move them.”

Industry observers note that SFCVIBE’s brand and advertising initiative signals a new chapter for film data services. As artificial intelligence converges with audience engagement models, SFCVIBE is well positioned to lead in digital dissemination of film content worldwide.

SFCVIBE welcomes advertising and media partners from around the world to participate in its global brand co-creation program. All collaborations will be reviewed through formal channels to ensure quality and long-term sustainability.