DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of SimonMed Imaging Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at SimonMed Imaging (“SimonMed”). SimonMed learned of a data breach on or about January 27, 2025.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, go HERE.

About SimonMed Imaging

SimonMed Imaging, founded in 2002, is the largest outpatient radiology group in the U.S., with more than 150 centers in 11 states.

What happened?

On or around January 27, 2025, SimonMed was notified by one of its vendors about a potential security incident. In response, SimonMed launched an internal investigation and, by January 28, 2025, had identified suspicious activity within its own computer network. The company promptly took steps to secure its systems.

The investigation revealed that unauthorized access occurred between January 21 and February 5, 2025. During this period, files containing sensitive personal information may have been accessed or obtained. This information may include names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance details, driver’s license numbers, government-issued identification numbers, financial account information, login credentials, and various types of medical data.

The breach is estimated to have affected up to 1,276,669 individuals.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a letter about the SimonMed data breach, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the SimonMed data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.