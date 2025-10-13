Find Comfort in Creamy, Hearty Family Meals

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Simmering soups and comforting rice bowls offer easy, flavorful ways to warm up after a cold day – especially during busy weeknights when time is at a premium. Savor those precious seconds spent around the table rather than watching time escape in the kitchen with comfort food classics that don’t waste a moment.





With solutions like Success Boil-in-Bag Pearl Couscous, a Mediterranean-style pasta that cooks in under 7 minutes, you can turn tried-and-true meals into instant favorites. Made with high-quality semolina wheat, it provides a nutty flavor that absorbs the taste of soups and salads while retaining its density and chewy texture.

That firm consistency and flavor absorption makes pearl couscous a perfect base for a slow-simmered weeknight superhero like Creamy Chicken Pearl Couscous Soup. A complete meal in one bowl, it delivers veggies, chicken and bouncy pearl couscous in every warming bite.

Or for an even heartier meal, a simple garlic-spiked marinade turns beef sirloin into a saucy, flavorful family solution. It’s a straightforward dish, making it ideal for those hectic evenings after school and work. To save some extra time, let the beef marinate overnight so it’s ready to cook when you get home from the office.

It’s served over a bowl of aromatic, buttery Success Jasmine Rice, a long-grain rice ready in 10 minutes. It adds subtle yet unique flavor to an assortment of dishes as a certified gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified recipe base with no preservatives or additives. Plus, with no measure and no mess, the BPA-free Boil-in-Bag makes cooking easy.

To discover more comforting meal ideas fit for your family, visit SuccessRice.com .





Creamy Chicken Pearl Couscous Soup

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

1 bag Success Pearl Couscous

1 tablespoon butter

1 small onion, diced

2 carrots, sliced

2 celery stalks, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

3 cups cooked, shredded chicken

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon heavy cream (optional)

Prepare pearl couscous according to package directions.

In large pot, heat butter over medium heat. Add onion, carrots and celery. Cook 5 minutes until softened. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute.

Slowly stir in chicken broth then add Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Bring to boil then reduce heat to simmer 10 minutes.

Stir in chicken, milk and pearl couscous. Simmer 5 minutes until hot. Garnish with parsley.

For creamier soup, stir in heavy cream just before serving.





Easy Beef Bulgogi Rice Bowl

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus 30 minutes for marinating

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2-4

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound beef sirloin, thinly sliced

1 bag (14 ounces) Success Jasmine Rice

1/4 cup carrots, julienned

1/4 cup cucumbers, julienned

1/4 cup onions, chopped

2 green onions, chopped

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

In bowl, combine soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil and garlic. Add beef and mix well. Refrigerate marinated beef at least 30 minutes, or overnight.

Prepare rice according to package directions.

Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Cook beef 7 minutes, stirring often, until cooked through and caramelized. In last 3 minutes, add carrots, cucumbers and onions.

Divide rice between bowls. Top with beef bulgogi. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.

