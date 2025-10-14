JDE Peet’s unveils transformed Innovation Laboratory in Utrecht to accelerate next-generation coffee breakthroughs

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, October 14, 2025

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP) today announces the opening of its fully revamped modular Innovation Laboratory in Utrecht, the Netherlands, to accelerate next-generation coffee breakthroughs.





The new facility underscores the company’s commitment to the rapid scaling of customer-led innovations, as well as the strategic importance of JDE Peet’s global R&D centre in Utrecht.

The Innovation Lab’s pioneering, modular setup enables teams to swiftly develop new coffee products, processes and packaging materials, which can then be quickly scaled globally across JDE Peet’s manufacturing network.

This investment compliments the recent opening of JDE Peet’s innovation facility in Joure, the Netherlands, which focuses on the development of next-generation extraction and freeze-drying technologies, and marks a combined investment of €8 million.

Key focus areas for the Innovation Lab teams include single serve, capsules, ready-to-drink and instant formats, as well as the development of sustainable packaging.

Supporting JDE Peet’s Common Grounds sustainability goals, the Innovation Lab also features new processing heating and ventilation systems, designed to recycle heat and reduce energy consumption.

Carolyn Adams, Chief R&D Officer at JDE Peet’s, said:

“We’re proud that our next generation of coffee innovations will be developed in the home of our oldest and most beloved brands – Douwe Egberts. Coffee is one of the most exciting and fast-evolving consumer categories, with new flavours and formats emerging almost every week. The agile, modular setup of our Innovation Lab enables us to rapidly respond to consumer insights and quickly scale new flavours and formats – whether hot, cold, wet or dry – to full factory production. As we deliver our ‘Reignite the Amazing’ strategy, this investment will allow us to significantly accelerate the time-to-market of the next generation of coffee breakthroughs in response to changing consumer needs and trends.”

The Innovation Laboratory offers a flexible, modular workspace with state-of-the-art equipment for developing advanced coffee products, including high-precision grinders and capsule fillers for single-serve and portioned espresso; technology for the unique liquid Cafitesse business; ready-to-drink cold coffee capabilities; and the latest freeze-drying systems (including a −40°C freezer) for next-generation instant coffee – an important growth area.





Recent successes originating from the Utrecht Innovation Lab include:



Non-dairy creamers: Development and launch of new, non-dairy creamers with improved nutritional profiles, compliant with global standards. Energy-efficient roasting methods: Refinements in roasting processes to reduce energy use and increase yields, maintaining affordable coffee for consumers. Home-recyclable paper packaging: Launch of paper refill packs for freeze-dried instant coffee in the UK, supporting the company’s Common Grounds sustainability goals and changing consumer preferences. Mono-material packaging: Ongoing development of mono-material packaging materials for a range of product formats, enabling easy recycling.







About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s is the world’s leading pure-play coffee company, serving approximately 4,400 cups of coffee per second in more than 100 markets. Guided by our ‘Reignite the Amazing’ strategy, we are focusing on brand-led growth across three big bets: Peet’s, L’OR, and Jacobs, alongside a collection of 9 local icons. In 2024, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 8.8 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Discover more about our journey to deliver a coffee for every cup and a brand for every heart at www.jdepeets.com.

