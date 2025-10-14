Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
14 October 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:13 October 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:20,103
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):461.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):467.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):464.378899

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  2,075,090 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of  114,855,340 have voting rights and 1,492,463 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE464.37889920,103

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
645462.0008:21:45LSE  
189464.5008:52:16LSE  
193464.0009:08:23LSE  
191461.5009:28:36LSE  
201462.5010:21:11LSE  
554463.5010:41:53LSE  
240464.5010:59:38LSE  
811465.0011:00:30LSE  
1,347465.0011:00:30LSE  
1,219465.0011:00:36LSE  
230465.0011:00:36LSE  
472465.0011:01:03LSE  
251465.0011:01:03LSE  
489465.0011:01:26LSE  
250465.0011:01:26LSE  
919465.5011:28:26LSE  
725465.5011:28:26LSE  
237465.5011:28:33LSE  
194467.5011:31:44LSE  
232465.0011:39:18LSE  
193463.5011:47:44LSE  
189463.0012:02:06LSE  
248462.0013:22:15LSE  
644461.5014:16:51LSE  
189462.0015:09:50LSE  
218462.0015:22:15LSE  
440461.5015:27:06LSE  
189464.5015:41:16LSE  
907464.5015:41:50LSE  
992464.5015:41:50LSE  
1,080464.5015:41:50LSE  
911464.5015:41:51LSE  
188464.5015:48:49LSE  
189464.5015:48:49LSE  
189464.5015:54:34LSE  
910464.5015:54:34LSE  
1,097464.5015:54:39LSE  
203464.5015:54:39LSE  
188464.5016:09:25LSE  
105464.5016:09:25LSE  
189464.5016:14:09LSE  
289465.5016:20:07LSE  
432465.5016:20:37LSE  
335465.5016:26:34LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


