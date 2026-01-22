Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
22 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:21 January 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:20,855
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):437.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):450.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):443.232726

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,989,544 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,009,943 have voting rights and 1,337,860 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
219449.0009:15:31LSE  
219449.0009:15:31LSE  
219449.0009:15:31LSE  
219449.0009:15:31LSE  
219449.0009:15:31LSE  
219449.0009:15:31LSE  
219449.0009:15:31LSE  
396450.0009:15:45LSE  
10449.5009:15:45LSE  
791449.0009:15:45LSE  
219448.5009:15:46LSE  
219448.5009:15:46LSE  
219448.5009:15:46LSE  
219448.5009:15:47LSE  
219448.5009:15:47LSE  
219448.5009:15:47LSE  
219448.5009:15:47LSE  
219447.5009:15:57LSE  
633447.5009:15:57LSE  
45447.5009:16:22LSE  
22447.0009:16:46LSE  
477447.0009:16:46LSE  
227447.5009:18:54LSE  
237447.5009:18:54LSE  
153447.5009:23:00LSE  
102447.5009:23:00LSE  
46447.5009:23:00LSE  
409446.5009:23:00LSE  
368445.5009:33:20LSE  
193445.5009:41:42LSE  
250445.0009:45:34LSE  
29445.0009:45:34LSE  
16444.5010:17:35LSE  
386444.5010:17:35LSE  
193443.5010:45:04LSE  
299441.5011:33:57LSE  
253440.5011:36:47LSE  
228439.5011:49:01LSE  
49439.0012:15:29LSE  
31439.0012:16:00LSE  
193438.5012:39:22LSE  
193440.0012:50:59LSE  
193441.5012:59:18LSE  
256441.0013:05:03LSE  
386441.0013:05:38LSE  
386441.0013:05:38LSE  
193440.0013:20:12LSE  
193441.0013:46:36LSE  
386444.0014:24:35LSE  
386443.5014:24:43LSE  
200444.0014:26:13LSE  
200443.5014:41:26LSE  
386443.5014:41:26LSE  
386443.0014:41:47LSE  
375443.0014:41:47LSE  
206442.0014:44:02LSE  
223440.5014:44:58LSE  
386439.5014:51:35LSE  
386439.5014:54:32LSE  
386439.5014:54:33LSE  
196439.5015:01:29LSE  
386439.5015:01:29LSE  
193440.0015:07:27LSE  
386439.5015:15:30LSE  
386438.5015:26:40LSE  
237437.0015:27:11LSE  
374438.0015:35:16LSE  
386438.0015:35:16LSE  
193440.0015:51:45LSE  
193439.5015:52:45LSE  
198439.5015:52:45LSE  
225438.5015:59:20LSE  
386439.0016:03:29LSE  
193439.0016:03:29LSE  
193438.5016:03:57LSE  
386439.0016:07:18LSE  
386439.5016:13:14LSE  
290439.5016:13:14LSE  
96439.5016:13:17LSE  
193439.5016:17:12LSE  
352439.5016:18:03LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


