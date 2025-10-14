Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – third tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 23 July 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 24 July to no later than 27 October 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 23 July 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/651645

From 6 October to 10 October 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,327,002 own shares at an average price of NOK 247.9520 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 6 October OSE 260,837 251.0679 65,487,797.83 CEUX TQEX 7 October OSE 259,000 252.7227 65,455,179.30 CEUX TQEX 8 October OSE 265,300 247.8545 65,755,798.85 CEUX TQEX 9 October OSE 266,515 247.2415 65,893,568.37 CEUX TQEX 10 October OSE 275,350 241.2944 66,440,413.04 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,327,002 247.9520 329,032,757.39 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 13,377,819 250.1350 3,346,261,370.65 CEUX TQEX Total 13,377,819 250.1350 3,346,261,370.65 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 14,704,821 249.9380 3,675,294,128.05 CEUX TQEX Total 14,704,821 249.9380 3,675,294,128.05





Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 40,990,676 own shares, corresponding to 1.60% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 31,082,009 own shares, corresponding to 1.22% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

