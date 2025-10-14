US Passport Power Plummets to Historic Low

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time since the Henley Passport Index was created 20 years ago, the United States is no longer ranked amongst the world’s Top 10 most powerful passports. Once unrivalled at No.1 in 2014, the American passport has now slumped to 12th place, tied with Malaysia, with visa-free access to only 180 of 227 destinations worldwide. The Asian trifecta of Singapore (access to 193 destinations visa-free), South Korea (190 destinations), and Japan (189) now occupy the top three spots on the index, powered by exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The decline of the US passport and its most recent drop from 10th to 12th position on the index has been driven by a series of access changes. The loss of visa-free access to Brazil in April due to a lack of reciprocity, and the US being left out of China’s rapidly expanding visa-free list, marked the start of its downward slide. This was followed by adjustments from Papua New Guinea and Myanmar, which further eroded the US score while boosting other passports. Most recently, Somalia’s launch of a new eVisa system and Vietnam’s decision to exclude the US from its latest visa-free additions delivered the final blow, pushing it out of the Top 10.

Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Partners, says: “The declining strength of the US passport over the past decade is more than just a reshuffle in rankings — it signals a fundamental shift in global mobility and soft power dynamics. Nations that embrace openness and cooperation are surging ahead, while those resting on past privilege are being left behind.”

Similarly, the UK passport has fallen to its lowest-ever position on the index, slipping two places since July, from 6th to 8th place, despite also once holding the top spot (in 2015).

Visa Reciprocity Matters More

While American passport holders can currently access 180 destinations visa-free, the US itself allows only 46 other nationalities to enter without a visa. This puts it way down in 77th place on the Henley Openness Index, which ranks all 199 countries and territories worldwide according to the number of nationalities they permit entry to without a prior visa.

This disparity between visa free access and openness is one of the widest globally — second only to Australia, and just ahead of Canada, New Zealand, and Japan. Annie Pforzheimer, Senior Associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, notes that America’s retreat is rooted in politics. “Even before a second Trump presidency, US policy had turned inward. That isolationist mindset is now being reflected in America’s loss of passport power.”

China’s Ascent: A Decade of Gains

In sharp contrast, China has been among the biggest climbers on the Henley Passport Index over the past decade, leaping from 94th place in 2015 to 64th in 2025, with its visa-free access score increasing by 37 destinations during that time.

On the Henley Openness Index, China has also risen dramatically, granting visa-free access to an additional 30 countries in the past year alone. It now sits in 65th position, providing entry to 76 nations — 30 more than the US.

Recent developments, including granting visa free access to Russia, underscore Beijing’s ongoing strategy of increased openness. China’s moves — alongside new agreements with the Gulf states, South America, and several European countries — are cementing its role as a global mobility powerhouse, bolstering the Asia-Pacific region’s dominance in travel freedom.

Dr. Tim Klatte, Partner at Grant Thornton China, highlights the geopolitical implications: “Trump’s return to power has bought fresh trade conflicts that weaken America’s mobility, while China’s strategic openness boosts its global influence. These diverging paths will reshape economic and travel dynamics worldwide.”

Americans Lead Global Rush for Second Citizenships

The decline in US passport power is fueling an unprecedented surge in demand for alternative residence and citizenship options. Henley & Partners data shows that Americans have become by far the largest group of applicants for investment migration programs in 2025. By the end of Q3, applications from US nationals were already 67% higher than the total for 2024, which itself recorded a 60% year-on-year increase.

Prof. Peter J. Spiro of Temple University Law School in Philadelphia says while US citizenship remains a valuable status, it’s no longer good enough as a standalone. “In coming years, more Americans will be acquiring additional citizenships in whatever way they can. Multiple citizenship is being normalized in American society. While it may be a bit of an exaggeration, as one social media poster recently put it, 'dual citizenship is the new American dream'.”

