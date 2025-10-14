Fanttik Teams Up With Houston Rockets as an Official Partner





HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanttik, a leading innovator in high-performance, portable power tools, today announced a partnership with the NBA’s Houston Rockets, naming Fanttik an Official Partner of the franchise. The collaboration will bring Fanttik’s compact yet powerful and tech-forward tools directly to the passionate Rockets fanbase and merge the worlds of elite sports and advanced power tools through a shared dedication to power, precision, and innovative design.

As part of the collaboration, Fanttik and the Houston Rockets will develop engaging fan activations, including exclusive promotions, community outreach programs, and special events that celebrate the synergy between two brands dedicated to performance, design, and community engagement. These initiatives will highlight Fanttik's mission to empower creators and homeowners with tools that combine robust performance with a sleek, portable design and underscores Fanttik’s accelerated growth and strategy to connect with dynamic global audiences.

"We are energized to partner with the Houston Rockets, a team that embodies explosive power and a modern, dynamic identity," said Bo Du, CEO of Fanttik. "Much like the Rockets' style of play, our lithium-ion power tools deliver incredible performance in a compact, agile form factor. We've transformed traditional industrial tools into sleek, 3C-tech-inspired devices that empower fans to 'Build Their Ideas Simply' and achieve a 'Fantastic Life.' This partnership is a perfect fusion of power and innovation, and we're excited to bring this energy to the Houston community."

“We are thrilled to welcome Fanttik as an official partner of the Houston Rockets,” said Gretchen Sheirr, President of Business Operations of the Houston Rockets. “Their commitment to innovation and quality, coupled with dedicated community outreach initiatives, aligns with our values both on and off the court.”

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a premier provider of innovative power tools. The brand is the Official Partner of the UFC and an Official Partner of the Brooklyn Nets for the 2024-25 NBA season. Since 2022, Fanttik has been a primary partner for multiple NASCAR drivers. The brand’s compelling digital content has amassed over 1.1 billion video views on TikTok, and its products are available in major retail channels including Walmart, Lowe's, Sam's Club, and Costco. Guided by its brand slogan "Ideas for Fantastic Life," Fanttik continues to empower users to build their ideas simply. For more information, visit www.fanttik.com.

About the Houston Rockets

In October of 2017, Tilman J. Fertitta assumed ownership of the National Basketball Association’s Houston Rockets in addition to operation of the team’s home arena, Toyota Center, which is located in downtown Houston. The Rockets, who originated in San Diego and moved to Houston in 1971, are in their 59th season as an NBA franchise and won back-to-back championships in 1993-94 and 1994-95. When the NBA announced its 75th Anniversary Team in 2021, the Rockets had the third-most players honored of any franchise. Through the team’s charity, the Clutch City Foundation, the Rockets utilize the power of basketball to transform lives and positively impact our community. For more information, please visit www.rockets.com.

Contact: Fanttik Marketing Team, marketing@fanttik.com