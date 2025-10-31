FanttikRide Brings Joy to a Child With a Customized Left-Pedal Wiggle Car





HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a moving response to a mother's request, FanttikRide, a brand committed to inclusive innovation in children’s ride-on toys, engineered a one-time, left-pedal adaptation of its N7 Ultra wiggle car for a young girl named Nyla, who was born with limb differences. The initiative was launched in response to a request from Nyla’s mother, Atiya, who reached out to the company’s customer service team with a heartfelt inquiry: could the brand modify the standard right-pedal design to better accommodate her daughter’s needs?

Nyla, who is missing her right hand and right foot, faced difficulty using conventional wiggle cars, which typically rely on right-side pedaling. Moved by the request, FanttikRide’s design and engineering teams collaborated closely with their manufacturing partners to create a one-of-a-kind, left-pedal version of the N7 Ultra. The adaptation enables Nyla to enjoy the ride-on toy independently and confidently.

The delivery of the customized vehicle was documented in a short documentary released by the company, capturing Nyla’s joyful reaction upon receiving her new ride. Her smile, described by viewers as “unforgettable,” symbolized not just play, but empowerment and inclusion.

FanttikRide believes that every child deserves to ride, play, and smile. Join us in celebrating Nyla’s incredible courage and the boundless love that makes all things possible.

FanttikRide is a sub-brand of Fanttik, dedicated to creating innovative and inclusive riding experiences for children. We move beyond standard designs to pioneer toys that empower all children, regardless of their physical abilities, to experience the sheer joy and freedom of movement. We firmly believe that play is a universal right, and we are committed to making it accessible to everyone.

