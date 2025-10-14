Axi Makes Waves at Money Expo Dubai 2025 with Cutting-Edge Products and Services

 | Source: AxiTrader Limited AxiTrader Limited

SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi, a financial leader in online CFD and FX trading, participated in Money Expo Dubai 2025, held on October 6-7, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai.

Event attendees had the opportunity to explore the Axi brand and its products and latest innovations, including the Axi trading platform, how they can grow their IB and Affiliate business scoring exclusive deals available only during the event, discover how they can access up to $1M USD in funding through the broker’s flagship capital allocation program, Axi Select, and much more. Visitors also had the opportunity to learn more about the broker’s yearslong partnership with eight-time Premier League Champions, Man City, as well as snap exclusive photos with Man City memorabilia and the club’s mascots, brought in especially for the event. 

Per Hannah Hill, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Axi, what made the experience even more special was receiving the prestigious ‘Best Trading Experience’ award*. “We extend our appreciation to the event organisers for not only delivering a seamless conference experience yet again, but also for honouring us with the ‘Best Trading Experience’ award. This recognition reflects our continuous commitment to providing our traders and partners the ultimate trading experience.

The latest recognition follows a series of notable achievements for Axi. The broker attended Forex Expo Dubai 2024 and was recognised with the ‘Innovator of the Year’ award*, as well as the ‘Most Reliable Broker’; ‘Broker of the Year’ and ‘Most Innovative Proprietary Trading Firm’ awards* from Finance Feeds, highlighting the broker’s forward-thinking ethos and its vision for the future of the trading industry.

To learn more about Axi, visit www.axi.com

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: mediaenquiries@axi.com

*Granted to the Axi Group of Companies.


