BCC Research Forecasts 7.5% CAGR for Pen Needles Market Through 2030

Boston, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Pen Needles: Global Markets” is projected to reach $4.2 billion by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global pen needles market, examining trends, challenges, and growth drivers. It segments the market by type, application, needle length, and region, covering the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The study also explores the competitive landscape, ranking leading companies by market share and offering in-depth profiles of leading players shaping the industry.

This report is especially relevant now as the global healthcare system shifts toward self-managed chronic care, increasing the demand for pen needles used in diabetes and hormone therapy. Innovation is accelerating to meet patient needs for safer and more user-friendly injection solutions, while regulatory bodies push for higher safety standards. The growing elderly population, expansion of home healthcare, and heightened awareness of needlestick injuries are reshaping the market landscape. These trends make it crucial for manufacturers, investors, and healthcare providers to stay informed and responsive to remain competitive.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Rise in Diabetes among Older People: The global rise in diabetes, especially among older adults, is driving demand for pen needles. As people age, they are more likely to need insulin, making these tools essential for daily care.

Insulin Pen Popularity: Insulin pens are becoming more common because they’re easier, quicker, and less painful to use than syringes. This growing preference boosts the need for compatible pen needles.

Home Care and Self-Use: More people are managing their health at home. Pen needles support self-injection, making them ideal for patients who want independence and fewer clinic visits.

Growth in Emerging Markets: India, China, and Brazil are three countries seeing better healthcare access and rising diabetes awareness. This is expanding the market for affordable and accessible pen needles.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $2.7 billion Market size forecast $4.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Type, Application, Needle Length, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America Market Drivers Rising prevalence of diabetes and an increasing aging population.

Growing use of insulin pens.

Home healthcare and self-administration trends.

Expansion in emerging markets.

Interesting facts

Patient Preference and Innovation: Over 90% of insulin-dependent patients in developed countries now prefer pen injectors over traditional syringes, highlighting a shift toward ease of use and improved patient care. The introduction of ultra-thin pen needles, such as 32-gauge, has further enhanced comfort, encouraging better treatment adherence.

Safety and Access Challenges: Safety pen needles have become one of the fastest-growing segments due to rising awareness of needlestick injuries among both patients and healthcare workers. However, needle reuse remains a concern in some regions, underscoring ongoing issues with access to supplies and patient education.

Emerging startups

Montmed, Inc.

Links Medical Products

Simple Diagnostics

Glucorx Ltd.

MHC Medical Products

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for pen needles was $2.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.2 billion by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

These include the rising prevalence of diabetes and an increasing aging population, the growing use of insulin pens, and trends in home healthcare and self-administration.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The report segments the market into type. The report covers standard and safety pen needles based on type. The market is further segmented by application into insulin, glucagon-like-peptide-1, growth hormone, and others. The market is segmented by needle length into 8mm, 5mm, 4mm, and others.

Which needle type will be dominant through 2030?

Standard pen needles will dominate the pen needles market through the forecast period.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America has the largest market share.

Market leaders include:

ADVACARE PHARMA

ALLISON MEDICAL

B. BRAUN SE

EMBECTA CORP.

MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY AND DEVICES S.P.A.

NIPRO

NOVO NORDISK A/S

OWEN MUMFORD LTD.

TERUMO CORP.

ULTIMED INC.

