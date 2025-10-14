BPGbio Welcomes Sheikh Dr. Khalid Bin Jabor Al Thani as Executive in Residence

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPGbio, Inc., a biology-first, AI-powered, clinical-stage biopharma company focused on mitochondrial medicine and protein homeostasis, today welcomes Sheikh Dr. Khalid Bin Jabor Al Thani as Executive in Residence.





Sheikh Dr. Khalid Bin Jabor Al Thani is a globally respected leader in cancer care, prevention, and patient advocacy. As Founder and Chairman of the Qatar Cancer Society, he has spearheaded transformative initiatives to raise cancer awareness, advance early detection, and forge public–private partnerships that have improved patient outcomes across the Gulf region and beyond. He currently serves as Vice President of the International Coalition for Cancer Patients (ICPC) and Chair of its Middle Eastern Coalition, bringing together international stakeholders to close gaps in cancer care, access, and innovation. The ICPC—established more than four decades ago—is the world’s largest and oldest international cancer-fighting organization, representing over 1,180 member organizations in 172 countries. In addition to his global advocacy work, His Excellency served as Chair of the Board of Trustees at the University of Calgary in Qatar and has held numerous senior leadership positions within Qatar’s healthcare system, including Undersecretary for the Ministry of Public Health and Vice Chairman of the National Health Authority.

“Global healthcare is experiencing a monumental shift where technology and AI are changing not only how we understand and treat patients but also how we predict the future of care,” said Dr. Al Thani. “BPGbio’s pioneering vision in AI and patient biology has enabled them to connect biology, data, and AI to better serve patients which aligns with my lifelong mission of improving cancer outcomes through innovation and collaboration. I look forward to exploring options for speed to market in helping drive scale and impact for both the NAi platform and BPM 31510 for aggressive solid tumor cancers.”

In his strategic advisory role, Dr. Al Thani will work closely with BPGbio’s senior leadership and Board of Directors on global precision oncology initiatives, biology-first AI innovation, and strategic expansion in the EU, Latam, MENA, and Asia-Pac regions. He will also collaborate closely with the company’s Scientific Advisory Board to help advance BPGbio’s pipeline of programs including its lead asset, BPM 31510 for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) trial with phase 2b readout scheduled for mid 2026, as well as other aggressive solid tumors, mitochondrial and rare diseases.

“Dr. Khalid’s unique vision and lens in global healthcare and oncology have been venerable and positions him perfectly to guide the advancement of BPGbio’s NAi platform and key clinical pipeline and business inflection points,” said Prof. Chas Bountra, OBE, Former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Innovation and Professor of Translational Medicine at Oxford University, and Chair of BPGbio’s Scientific Advisory Board. “BPGbio has demonstrated the ability to have impact in the global ecosystem of medicine and technology, and I am positive that Dr. Khalid’s contributions will be immediate and profound.”

“BPGbio’s NAi platform has guided the journey of BPM 31510 to arrive at a core focus on the most aggressive solid tumors that carry metabolic mutations,” commented Madappa N. Kundranda, MD, PhD, FACP, Chief, Division of Cancer Medicine, Chief (I), Division of Research, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center. “Having someone with the global and precision medicine experience of Dr. Khalid will only increase BPGbio’s likelihood of success.”

BPGbio has built a robust clinical pipeline of mid and late-stage assets in oncology and rare childhood diseases, derived from mitochondrial disorders. The leading clinical program includes the BPM 31510 franchise, a first-in-class lipid conjugate nanotechnology targeting mitochondrial metabolism, currently in Phase 2b trials for GBM and in planning for a registrational trial for Primary CoQ10 Deficiency (PCQD).

“It is a great privilege to have Dr. Khalid join BPGbio as Executive in Residence. This represents an important step in extending BPGbio’s footprint beyond North America and Europe,” said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., President and CEO, BPGbio. “His deep understanding of the healthcare landscape in the Middle East, combined with his global influence in oncology and patient advocacy, uniquely positions BPGbio to accelerate regional partnerships that drive both patient impact and shareholder value and we look forward to working closely with him to shape a new era of global, biology-driven medicine.”

About BPGbio, Inc.

BPGbio is a leading biology-first AI-powered clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis. The company has a deep pipeline of AI-developed therapeutics spanning oncology, rare disease and neurology, including several in late-stage clinical trials. BPGbio’s novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 400 US and international patents; one of the world’s largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobanks with longitudinal samples; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using bespoke Bayesian AI specifically designed for solving large-scale biology challenges. Headquartered in greater Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining biology, multi-modal data, and AI to transform the way we understand, diagnose, and treat disease. For more information, visit www.bpgbio.com.

Media Contact:

media@bpgbio.com

www.bpgbio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eee4d52e-87cf-4c83-b19e-858f10ccef26