Abcourt Reports First Quarter Operations Update for the Sleeping Giant Mine Development

ROUYN-NORANDA, Canada, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to present its first quarter operations report for the development of the Sleeping Giant Mine located in the Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec.

Abcourt began to process materials in mid-August at its 100% owned Sleeping giant Mill from the underground mine directly underneath the mill. Between mid-August and the end of September, Abcourt began to fill the mill’s circuit with gold. The circuit consists of leach tanks filled with pulps and carbons. This is where the chemical reaction takes the gold out of the pulp. The long-term goal is to recover 95% of the gold coming in the circuit. Over time, the gold in the circuit will stabilize and the quantity of gold coming into the circuit will be very similar to the gold being shipped to the market with a 95% recovery.

Underground, starting in July, Abcourt began the development of drifts and rehabilitated already developed drifts to access the production stopes planned in the preliminary economic assessment for the coming years. In August, production began from the first stope. Abcourt plans to produce from three stopes within the coming 12 months. The material hoisted to surface and delivered to the mill during the quarter came from development areas, remnant areas, and the first stope.

On surface, Abcourt built phase 1 of the sleep camp and kitchen during the quarter. They were commissioned on September 2nd. Abcourt also executed civil construction work at the tailing facility in preparation for the Winter and the preparation for the next lift planned in cell 2A for the Summer 2026.

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO states: “I am very proud of what we accomplished in the first three months of the development phase of our project. The operating team was ready to immediately start when we completed the funding with Nebari in early July. Many small projects, too numerous to list, were all initiated in the last quarter to allow the start of underground drift development, begin the processing of gold in the mill, and finally, pour a first dore bar before the end of the quarter. It takes full commitment from all the employees to achieve these milestones. The goal in the coming quarters is to continue the ramp up toward full commercial production status.”

First Quarter Summary

Q1 Results YTD Results Diamond Drilling (m) 6,467 6,467 Underground Rehabilitation (m) 1,703 1,703 Underground Development (m) 71.1 71.1 Tonnes Milled (tonnes) 3,511 3,511 Mill Head Grade (g/t) 5.88 5.88 Ounces Milled (oz) 664 664 % Recovered 94.9% 94.9% Ounces Produced (oz) 630 630 Ounces Sold (oz) 26 26

