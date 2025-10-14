Pi Named a TIME Best Invention of 2025 in Logistics

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pi , the agentic AI platform built to transform source to pay operations, has been named to TIME’s list of Best Inventions of 2025. Pi is recognized in the Logistics category for its ability to automate spend management from sourcing, negotiation, contracting, invoicing, all the way through accounts payable.

Built to solve the fragmented paths logistics teams face, the award-winning AI agents streamline operations, from managing hundreds to thousands of SKUs across multi-modal networks, to replacing costly in-house stacks of fragmented tools and scarce talent, or outsourcing that erodes visibility and control. By layering AI-powered reasoning and transparency onto complex logistics workflows, Pi eliminates these tradeoffs, helping teams navigate rising customer expectations, supply chain shocks, and shifting geopolitical and regulatory environments with confidence.

“Pi turns logistics from a burden into a strategic advantage,” said Nitin Jayakrishnan, CEO and co-founder of Pando, the company behind Pi. “By combining proprietary Logistics Language Models™ with enterprise integrations, Pi empowers teams to make smarter, faster decisions while freeing them to focus on higher-value priorities. It’s not about replacing human expertise, it’s about amplifying it. This recognition from TIME reinforces our belief that the future of supply chains belongs to AI Agents that collaborate alongside existing human teams.”

Since its launch, Pando’s technology has earned widespread recognition, including being named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems (TMS) for its agentic AI capabilities. Trusted by global customers, Pi has helped large enterprises achieve measurable improvements such as up to 90% productivity gains, 10–14% cost reductions and 22–26% lower carbon footprints.

Pi is designed for logistics, supply chain and operations teams at manufacturers, distributors and retailers with annual revenue of $250 million or more, spanning industries from consumer goods and automotive to pharma and high-tech. By automating up to 80% of tactical work including tendering loads, validating invoices, and flagging anomalies, the AI agent frees teams to focus on strategic priorities, delivering agility, cost savings and resilience across supply chains.

About Pando

Pando is a global leader in AI-powered logistics technology and offers AI Agents for logistics, enabling manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to automate their logistics operations to build agility, control freight spend, and reduce carbon footprint. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions, Pando is pioneering the future of Autonomous Logistics with Pi, its AI Agents. Pando is recognized by Gartner as a Visionary, by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Technology Pioneer, by G2 as a Market Leader in Freight Management, and named one of the fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte. For more information, visit www.pando.ai .

