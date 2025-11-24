Pando Named a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pando , the leading agentic AI company, has been named to the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ list, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

Pando solidified its spot as a result of strong growth driven by rising demand for intelligent, technology-enabled logistics solutions, along with its ability to scale operations while consistently delivering value to enterprise clients. This success comes amid a period of global supply chain disruptions, rapidly evolving consumer expectations, and technological transformation across the logistics industry.

“The industry is shifting from software to agents,” said CEO and co-founder, Nitin Jayakrishnan. “This recognition reflects a turning point in our industry. Global shippers are moving from traditional software to AI agents that actually execute work. Pando’s growth shows how urgently enterprises are embracing this shift, and I’m incredibly proud of the team driving this transformation.”

Pando specializes in global AI logistics that helps global manufacturers, retailers, and distributors automate and optimize their supply chain operations. Its flagship platform, Pi, uses AI agents to manage tasks like freight procurement, dispatch planning, invoice auditing, and payment processing, integrating seamlessly with enterprise systems. Leveraging a proprietary Logistics Language Model, Pando enables businesses to reduce costs, improve service, and enhance sustainability.

“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. “More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants, demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies, both public and private, in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

About Pando

Pando is a global leader in AI-powered logistics technology and offers AI Agents for logistics, enabling manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to automate their logistics operations to build agility, control freight spend, and reduce carbon footprint. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions, Pando is pioneering the future of Autonomous Logistics with Pi, its AI Agents. Pando is recognized by Gartner as a Visionary, by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Technology Pioneer, by G2 as a Market Leader in Freight Management, and by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing technology companies. For more information, visit www.pando.ai .