TradePending Joins the Mazda Digital Certified Program

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradePending, a provider of dealership software that simplifies automotive retail, today announced its certification as an official partner in the Mazda Digital Certified Program (MDCP). MDCP is a suite of programs and technologies that offers Mazda dealers turnkey solutions across a selection of certified providers. TradePending is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Mazda dealers can now access TradePending’s full suite of certified tools through MDCP, including:

Trade+ – Converts website traffic into high-quality trade-in leads.

– Converts website traffic into high-quality trade-in leads. Payments – Provides real-time monthly payment estimates based on local rates and lender data.

– Provides real-time monthly payment estimates based on local rates and lender data. AutoBio – Builds consumer confidence with detailed, dealer-curated vehicle stories.

– Builds consumer confidence with detailed, dealer-curated vehicle stories. Badges – Enhances VDPs with visual highlights that merchandise inventory more effectively.

“We're thrilled to join the Mazda Digital Certified Program,” said Kerstin Todd, VP of Strategic Partnerships at TradePending. “This partnership provides Mazda dealers with a vetted and approved suite of tools designed to help drive tangible results, streamline their digital operations, and enhance the car-buying experience for their customers.”

As a result of this partnership, dealers who choose to integrate TradePending’s tools can receive benefits, including:

Co-op eligibility

OEM-negotiated pricing

Comprehensive reporting and analytics

Streamlined onboarding and support

Ensured compliance with Mazda brand standards

TradePending continues to expand its partnerships across OEM programs. Its software is used by dealerships across North America.

About TradePending

TradePending’s mission is “simple automotive,” bringing dealers and consumers together across North America. Over 5,000 dealerships across the United States and Canada utilize the company’s platform to simplify the sales process, retain customers, and convert website traffic into revenue opportunities. For more information, visit https://tradepending.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

