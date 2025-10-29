TradePending and DriveCentric Announce Integration Partnership

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradePending, a provider of customer engagement solutions for auto dealerships, today announced a new partnership with DriveCentric, integrating DriveCentric’s customer relationship management (CRM) system with TradePending’s AutoBio and Video customer engagement solutions. The combination enables dealership sales teams to streamline their sales cycle, by providing a single source of truth for customer engagement information. TradePending is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Dealerships can now automatically send leads and lead assignments from DriveCentric to TradePending’s Video and AutoBio tools. In return, video messages and AutoBio digital brochure sharing activity are logged back into DriveCentric, providing dealership sales teams with a complete view of customer engagement in one centralized location.

“The combination of TradePending and DriveCentric’s solutions provides sales teams with more robust customer activity information at their fingertips,” said Jeff Angtuaco, Chief Product Officer at TradePending. “Logging customer activity in duplicate systems is not only inefficient but also may increase the likelihood for errors. This integration allows dealers to focus on what they do best – serving their customers and selling more vehicles.”

TradePending’s AutoBio generates comprehensive digital brochures that highlight the unique aspects of a dealership’s inventory. They provide the “full story” of a vehicle in a single spot, keeping customers engaged with the dealer and enabling a shorter sales cycle.

TradePending Video is a dealership video messaging app designed to humanize the car buying process. With TradePending Video, sales professionals can create and send personalized videos to prospects and customers throughout the sales cycle, helping to drive engagement, improve customer trust, and boost close rates without requiring customer downloads.

The new partnership also aligns with DriveCentric’s strategy to evolve its CRM into an open, flexible platform designed to power the entire customer lifecycle.

“Our vision is simple: if it engages the customer, it belongs in DriveCentric,” said Matt Leone, CEO of DriveCentric. “We’re removing silos and making it easier for dealers to connect tools like TradePending directly into our platform, so everything works better together.”

About TradePending

TradePending’s mission is “simple automotive,” bringing dealers and consumers together across North America. Over 5,000 dealerships across the United States and Canada utilize the company’s platform to simplify the sales process, retain customers, and convert website traffic into revenue opportunities. For more information, visit https://tradepending.com.

About DriveCentric

DriveCentric is an Augmented Intelligence CRM platform purpose-built for the automotive industry. It fuses advanced AI with intuitive design to help any dealership engage more customers, schedule more appointments, and sell more cars—faster and with less friction.

Learn more at www.drivecentric.com .

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

Media contacts:

Lambert by LLYC

Joanne Lessner, 212-222-7436, jlessner@lambert.com

Jennifer Hurson, 845-507-0571, jhurson@lambert.com