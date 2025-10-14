Skycorp Solar Group Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Ningbo, China, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skycorp Solar Group Limited (“Skycorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PN), a solar PV product provider engaged in the manufacture and sale of solar cables and solar connectors, today announced the results of an extraordinary general meeting (the “EGM”) held at Room 303, Block B, No.188 Jinghua Road, Yinzhou District, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, China 315048 on October 10, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., Beijing/Hong Kong Time.

At the EGM, shareholders of the Company passed the following resolution:

(i) that conditional upon the approval of the board of directors of the Company (the Board) in its sole discretion, with effect as of the date within three (3) calendar years after the conclusion of the EGM as the Board may determine (the Effective Date): a) the authorised, issued, and outstanding shares of the Company (collectively, the Shares) be consolidated by consolidating each 100 Shares of the Company, or such lesser whole share amount as the Board of Directors may determine in its sole discretion, such amount not to be less than 10, into 1 Share of the Company, with such consolidated Shares having the same rights and being subject to the same restrictions (save as to par value) as the existing Shares of such class as set out in the Company’s memorandum and articles of association (the Share Consolidation); b) no fractional Shares be issued in connection with the Share Consolidation and, in the event that a shareholder would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Share upon the Share Consolidation, the total number of Shares to be received by such shareholder be rounded up to the next whole Share; and c) any change to the Company’s authorised share capital in connection with, and as necessary to effect, the Share Consolidation be and is hereby approved, such amendment to be determined by the Board in its sole discretion; (ii) that any one director or officer of the Company be and is hereby authorised, for and on behalf of the Company, to do all such other acts or things necessary or desirable to implement, carry out and give effect to the Share Consolidation, if and when deemed advisable by the Board in its sole discretion; and (iii) that subject to and immediately following the Share Consolidation being effected, the Company adopt an amended and restated memorandum and articles of association in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the Company’s then existing memorandum and articles of association, to reflect the Share Consolidation.

About Skycorp Solar Group Limited

Skycorp Solar Group Limited is a solar photovoltaic (PV) product provider focused on manufacturing and selling solar cables and connectors. Our operations are managed through our subsidiaries, including Ningbo Skycorp Solar Co., Ltd., in China.

The Company’s mission is to become a green energy solutions provider by utilizing solar power and delivering eco-friendly solar PV products. By leveraging the Company’s expertise in solar technologies and relationships with worldwide clients, it aims to expand offerings of solar PV products and energy solutions for enterprise customers. For more information, please visit: https://ir.skycorp.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

