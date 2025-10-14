Human Appeal Statement on Gaza Ceasefire

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Appeal joins the wider humanitarian community in welcoming the recently announced ceasefire in Gaza with optimism and hope. After so many months of unimaginable suffering, this moment offers a fragile but vital opportunity for healing and recovery.



Human Appeal has been on the ground in Gaza since 1991, delivering lifesaving aid through some of the most challenging border closures and unprecedented humanitarian conditions. Our dedicated field team began humanitarian response on October 9th, 2023, and has since continued daily relief efforts—reaching families in desperate need despite immense obstacles.



Thanks to the compassion and generosity of our donors, Human Appeal has provided millions of people with critical aid and support, including:

Over 8.5 million hot meals , food parcels, and fresh produce for families facing hunger

, food parcels, and fresh produce for families facing hunger More than 22,000 pounds of cooked meat delivered into Gaza, providing vital protein and nourishment to families in need

delivered into Gaza, providing vital protein and nourishment to families in need Over 120 million liters of clean drinking water distributed daily across affected communities

of clean drinking water distributed daily across affected communities Around 180,000 medical interventions , including consultations, essential medicines, hospital supplies, and prosthetic limbs for those who lost their mobility

, including consultations, essential medicines, hospital supplies, and prosthetic limbs for those who lost their mobility Nearly 30,000 winter clothing sets to help families face the cold

sets to help families face the cold Over 70,000 items of shelter support , including blankets, tents, mattresses, fuel, home repairs, temporary learning spaces, and psychosocial care to help young hearts heal from trauma

, including blankets, tents, mattresses, fuel, home repairs, and psychosocial care to help young hearts heal from trauma Support for more than 25,000 orphans, ensuring consistent care, protection, and dignity



As humanitarian access gradually improves, we are scaling up our response to reach newly accessible areas. Our trucks—loaded with food parcels, flour, hygiene kits, and winter essentials—are standing by, ready to enter Gaza as soon as safe passage is secured.



Looking ahead, our next phase focuses on recovery and early rehabilitation, including:

Expanding food production through community kitchens and bakeries

Preparing to ship canned and pre-cooked meat meals with a two-year shelf life, including ready-to-eat meals for sustained nourishment

Delivering emergency medicines and essential medical supplies

Repairing and improving water infrastructure, including desalination facilities

Supporting shelter reconstruction and home rehabilitation

Providing psychosocial care to help families heal from trauma

Restoring vital roads and public infrastructure

Creating more learning spaces so children can reclaim their education and hope

The people of Gaza have shown extraordinary strength and resilience—but they cannot rebuild alone. The continued generosity of the global community remains their lifeline. Every donation helps provide food, clean water, healthcare, shelter, and dignity for families beginning the long journey toward recovery.



Human Appeal stands committed to being there for every human in Gaza—for as long as we are needed. Together, we can turn this fragile hope into lasting change.

For more information, please visit www.HumanAppealUSA.org

Or email press@humanappealusa.org