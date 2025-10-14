Just For Laughs Distribution and Stingray Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Global Laughter 

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At MIPCOM in Cannes, France — Just For Laughs, the world’s leading comedy brand, and Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions , are joining forces in a strategic partnership to develop and expand Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels featuring premium comedy content across global markets with an emphasis on audio entertainment.



This collaboration brings together Just For Laughs’ unparalleled library of world-class comedy programming — including stand-up specials, and festival performances — with Stingray’s deep expertise in channel creation, advertising sales, and global distribution. The result: a powerful new slate of FAST channels designed to spread laughter to millions of viewers worldwide, free and accessible across leading streaming platforms.



“This partnership marks a major milestone in our mission to bring Just For Laughs premium comedy to audiences everywhere,” said Alex Avon, Chief Marketing Officer of Just For Laughs. “By combining our world-renowned comedy library with Stingray’s robust broadcast infrastructure and international reach, we’re opening new doors for global viewers to experience the joy of Just For Laughs — anytime, anywhere.”



"Stingray is proud to partner with Just For Laughs, a Canadian entertainment icon whose content resonates with audiences worldwide," said David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer of Stingray. "As a global leader in FAST channel distribution, we are uniquely positioned to bring their incredible programming to new markets. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for delivering high-quality, accessible comedy to viewers everywhere."



The partnership underscores a shared vision: to harness the power of streaming to bring diverse, engaging, and comedy content to audiences worldwide.



About Just For Laughs

Created in 1983, Just For Laughs is a world leader in comedy. Just For Laughs organizes numerous festivals, including the world's largest comedy festival in Montréal. The company has launched the careers of many renowned comedians and entertained millions of spectators each year through its festivals and content broadcast in more than 150 countries. Just For Laughs manages the careers of artists and produces shows, musicals, television series and films. Just For Laughs is a leading brand of the Just For Laughs Group which, since its foundation in 1997, has established itself as an international leader in creating a world of entertainment. Just For Laughs was previously known as ComediHa! “Spreading Laughter Across The Globe.” www.hahaha.com



About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, 97 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com .

