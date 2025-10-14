$10 Million Thriving Cities Fund Launches to Back North Carolina’s Small Businesses

Charlotte, NC, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety , the leading safety technology platform dedicated to creating thriving communities, and Homegrown , a revenue-based growth capital provider for brick-and-mortar businesses, announced today the launch of the Thriving Cities Fund (“the Fund”) in North Carolina. This milestone marks another step in a growing national initiative that helps local businesses scale and create jobs.

Backed by an initial $10 million investment from Flock Safety and managed by Homegrown, the Thriving Cities Fund is built on the principle that communities need both safety and economic prosperity to flourish. While Flock Safety’s technology strengthens public safety, the Fund reinvests in local businesses to drive economic growth.

In North Carolina, this means creating new employment opportunities and supporting businesses with at least two physical locations that anchor their communities. Early North Carolina investments include Switchyards and Night Swim Coffee .

“Communities thrive when they are both safe and economically strong. With the Thriving Cities Fund, Flock has already helped create more than 400 jobs by supporting local businesses. This is how we build safer, stronger, and more vibrant communities,” said Garrett Langley, Founder and CEO of Flock Safety.

The Fund has already successfully launched in Atlanta and the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area . Its revenue-share model has no fixed terms or personal guarantees, and returns are capped. Check sizes typically range from five to six figures and are tailored to each business’s growth needs.

“Brick and mortar businesses are one of the strongest shock absorption layers we have as AI and other forces reshape the economy,” said Michael Davis, CEO and founder of Homegrown. “They create jobs, give entrepreneurs a way to build wealth and keep dollars circulating locally in ways that strengthen neighborhoods. The Thriving Cities Fund exists to back these businesses so that communities in North Carolina and beyond can build resilience in this next era of technology.”

Entrepreneurs in North Carolina who are interested in growth funding through the Thriving Cities Fund can learn more and apply at www.thrivingcitiesfund.com .

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is the leading safety technology platform, helping communities thrive by taking a proactive approach to crime prevention and security. Our end-to-end hardware and software suite unites cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools and neighborhoods in a nationwide public-private safety network. Flock is trusted by more than 5,000 communities, 4,500 law enforcement agencies and 1,000 businesses to deliver real-time intelligence while upholding the highest standards of privacy, data integrity and responsible innovation. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.

About Homegrown

Homegrown exists to unlock growth for America’s high-performing brick-and-mortar businesses. We deploy revenue-based growth capital without personal guarantees or taking equity, enabling both independent and franchise brands to scale faster on their own terms. Our mission is to build the missing growth capital layer for brick-and-mortar entrepreneurs, giving proven businesses with high potential the capital empowerment that technology startups frequently benefit from. Visit www.joinhomegrown.com to learn more.

