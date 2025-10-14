Playboy to Participate in Planet MicroCap Showcase Toronto 2025 Conference

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (“Playboy”), one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, announced today that management will participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Toronto 2025 Conference from October 22-23, 2025 at the Arcadian Loft event space.

Management will present at 2 p.m. ET on October 22, followed by meetings with investors on October 23. The presentation will be accessible on the investor relations page of Playboy’s website at https://investors.playboy.com/investors/events-and-presentations. To schedule a meeting with management, investors are encouraged to reach out to Playboy’s investor relations team at plby@fnkir.com.

