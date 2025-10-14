Ascent Solar Technologies Delivers Thin-Film PV for Saltwater Environment Durability and Space-Based Power Beaming Testing

THORNTON, Colo., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies (Nasdaq: ASTI) (“Ascent” or the “Company”), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced that it has delivered test samples of its thin-film PV technology to an ocean monitoring technology company, a developer of autonomous underwater vehicles capable of reaching anywhere in the ocean with a high degree of speed, endurance and sensing; and a cutting-edge power lasing company focused on advancing space and defense technologies.

With these test deliveries, Ascent continues to push the limits of its solar technology in extreme environments. The ocean monitoring company will test the technology’s functionality and durability in aquatic terrestrial applications, with the intent of enabling persistent equipment operation of ocean-based monitoring technologies. The space power lasering company will test the technology’s space-based power beaming receiving capabilities, as it seeks out technologies that enable the transmission of power between satellites on orbit.

“We see underwater and space applications as unique opportunities for thin-film PV to thrive, as the technology’s lightweight, flexible and durable design allows it to withstand the immense pressures and tempestuous conditions that define these environments,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “Our team looks forward to reviewing the findings from each of these tests, as we aim to unlock thin-film solar technology’s potential in both markets.”

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels, optimized for use in space, military and defense, and other applications where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are paramount.

Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

For more information, please visit www.ascentsolar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" including statements about the financing transaction, our business strategy, and the potential uses of the proceeds from the transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as “will,” "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

Media Contact