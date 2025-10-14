Novidea Launches September 2025 Product Release with Enhancements for Customers Across Policy, Billing, and Claims

Boston, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New features deliver faster workflows, stronger financial controls, and a more intuitive user experience

Novidea, the leading provider of a cloud-based, data-driven insurance management platform, today announced its September 2025 product release, delivering a range of customer-driven enhancements. The latest updates enable brokers, MGAs, and carriers to save time, reduce errors, and gain greater control over policy, claims, and financial operations.

Highlights of the Release:

Enhanced Operational Efficiency – Streamlined workflows, including a guided and improved Quote-to-Bind process and bulk updates for installment due dates, help users work faster and reduce repetitive tasks.

– Streamlined workflows, including a guided and improved Quote-to-Bind process and bulk updates for installment due dates, help users work faster and reduce repetitive tasks. Upgraded Claims Financials Management – Streamlined claims workflows consolidate all claim financial movements (such as reserves, payments, and refunds) into a single, intuitive screen, reducing steps and training requirements while improving accuracy.

– Streamlined claims workflows consolidate all claim financial movements (such as reserves, payments, and refunds) into a single, intuitive screen, reducing steps and training requirements while improving accuracy. Improved Data Integrity and Financial Controls – Stronger validation for bank accounts, third-party postings, and cancellation transactions ensures greater accuracy and compliance.

– Stronger validation for bank accounts, third-party postings, and cancellation transactions ensures greater accuracy and compliance. Superior Document and Filing Experience – New tabbed navigation for document filing, a modern model for managing broker narratives, and direct in-platform access to email attachments simplify document management and streamline workflows.

– New tabbed navigation for document filing, a modern model for managing broker narratives, and direct in-platform access to email attachments simplify document management and streamline workflows. London Market Messaging Enhancements – New system controls govern bordereaux processing during data refresh, with clear alerts that protect data integrity and prevent disruptions.

– New system controls govern bordereaux processing during data refresh, with clear alerts that protect data integrity and prevent disruptions. Faster, More Accurate Transactions – Direct allocations from the ledger, with guided mismatch resolution and automatic defaults, speed up financial operations while reducing reconciliation errors.

– Direct allocations from the ledger, with guided mismatch resolution and automatic defaults, speed up financial operations while reducing reconciliation errors. Customer-Driven Innovation – Every enhancement reflects close collaboration with customers and partners, reinforcing Novidea’s commitment to solving real-world challenges and supporting growth.

“Our customers are navigating an increasingly complex and competitive insurance landscape,” said Ido Peled, SVP Product at Novidea. “This release reflects our commitment to listening to their needs and delivering innovations that improve efficiency, strengthen financial control, and ultimately help them scale faster.”

This release is part of Novidea’s continuous innovation strategy, with monthly product updates designed to give customers rapid access to new features and improvements. By delivering regular, customer-driven enhancements, Novidea ensures its platform remains future-ready, helping insurance organizations adapt quickly and stay ahead in a fast-changing market.

