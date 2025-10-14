Constellium to Report Third Quarter 2025 Results on October 29, 2025

PARIS, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time) to announce its third quarter 2025 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.

The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Guo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at: https://www.constellium.com/investors/financial-results

The webcast can be accessed live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5wiirw9c

To join the live conference call, please register using this link.

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.

