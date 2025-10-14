DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $17.3 Million Amid Recent Project Updates

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto project building a next-generation lending and borrowing platform, has crossed $17.3 million in total presale funding following a series of key October updates. The team announced that the first version of its protocol will launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, a significant step as the project moves from fundraising into live product testing. At the same time, Mutuum has rolled out a new 24-hour leaderboard on its dashboard, designed to boost community participation as interest in this new cryptocurrency continues to grow.





Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale

Mutuum Finance’s presale has already surpassed $17.3 million in total funds raised, with more than 17,000 holders joining the project so far. Out of the 4 billion total MUTM tokens, 1.82 billion are allocated to the presale, and nearly half of this allocation has already been sold, signaling strong and sustained interest from early participants.

The token is currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, which has passed the 65% mark. Once Phase 7 begins, the price will rise by 20% to $0.04. Since the first presale phase at $0.01, MUTM has already appreciated by 250%, with the launch price set at $0.06, representing a 600% increase from the start and nearly a 2x rise from the current level.

To keep the community engaged, Mutuum recently introduced a 24-hour leaderboard update on its dashboard. Alongside the existing Top 50 leaderboard, this new feature rewards the top-ranked participant each day with a $500 MUTM bonus, provided they complete at least one transaction within the 24-hour period. The dashboard also lets users view their holdings and calculate potential ROI.

What is Mutuum Finance

Mutuum Finance is built on Ethereum and aims to make crypto lending and borrowing more accessible. Its platform uses a dual structure that combines Peer-to-Contract (P2C) liquidity pools with a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace.

In the P2C model, users can lend or borrow assets like ETH or USDT, earning passive income through variable APYs determined by pool usage. For example, depositing $15,000 worth of USDT could yield approximately $1,500 annually at a 10% APY. Depositors receive mtTokens, issued 1:1 as proof of their deposits. These ERC-20 tokens automatically accrue interest and can be freely transferred while continuing to earn yield.

Users can also stake mtTokens to earn MUTM dividends, supported by a buy-and-distribute mechanism that uses part of the platform’s fees to repurchase MUTM from the open market and redistribute it to stakers, a structure that may support long-term token demand.

The P2P marketplace provides added flexibility by allowing participants to set their own lending and borrowing terms. It also opens opportunities to use assets not supported in the main liquidity pools, such as DOGE or SHIB, giving users more options to leverage their crypto holdings.

V1 Protocol Launch: A Key Milestone in Q4 2025

In early October, the team announced via social channels that V1 of the lending and borrowing protocol will be deployed on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This phase will give the community a first look at how Mutuum Finance functions under real conditions, while the team validates its core architecture ahead of the mainnet launch.

The initial testnet rollout will support ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral while introducing several core components that form the backbone of the protocol. These include liquidity pools to handle deposits and loans, mtToken issuance to track yield accumulation, debt token mechanics for precise interest calculations, and an automated liquidator bot designed to keep collateral levels healthy. This phase is intended to build community trust, gather valuable feedback from early participants, and fine-tune the platform’s mechanics before the full mainnet launch.

With the protocol launch approaching, Mutuum Finance is preparing for the next phases of its roadmap. Future development will focus on Layer 2 integrations, multi-chain expansion, and the creation of an over-collateralized stablecoin to add more utility to the ecosystem.

Importantly, the Phase 4 roadmap milestone includes a simultaneous launch of the platform and MUTM token listings on exchanges, a move designed to boost visibility, attract liquidity, and potentially support early price performance. Listing on top-tier exchanges can significantly enhance exposure for new projects, giving them strong initial momentum.

Security has also been a central focus. Mutuum Finance’s smart contracts underwent an audit by CertiK, receiving a 90 Token Scan score and 79 Skynet score, strengthening trust in its technical foundation. A $50,000 bug bounty program was also introduced to encourage developers to identify and report vulnerabilities.

As the Q4 2025 testnet launch approaches, Mutuum Finance stands at a critical turning point — moving from a well-structured presale to the rollout of a working DeFi protocol. With over $17.3 million raised, a rapidly growing holder base, and major roadmap milestones on the horizon, the project continues to position itself as one of the more closely watched new cryptocurrency developments of the year.

Still in its presale phase at $0.035, with Phase 6 over 60% sold out, the upcoming 20% price increase is likely to keep investor attention on the project in the weeks ahead.

About Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a DeFi crypto project focused on building a flexible, Ethereum-based lending and borrowing protocol. It uses a dual P2C/P2P structure to allow users to generate passive income or access liquidity while maintaining control over their assets. With mtTokens, staking rewards, and a buy-and-distribute mechanism, the platform aims to align utility and token value as it progresses through its roadmap toward launch.

