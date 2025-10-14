Sunrun Announces Date for Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2025 earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at https://investors.sunrun.com or over the phone by dialing (877) 407-5989 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8434 (toll). An audio replay will be available following the call on the Sunrun Investor Relations website for approximately one month. A transcript of the conference call will also be posted to the Sunrun Investor Relations website the following day.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America’s largest provider of residential battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lower energy costs. Learn more at www.sunrun.com.

Investor & Analyst Contact:

Patrick Jobin

SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer

investors@sunrun.com

Media Contact: