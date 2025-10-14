Reminder: Celestica to Hold 2025 Investor and Analyst Day Lunch Forum

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (TSX and NYSE: CLS) would like to remind investors and analysts that it will host its 2025 Investor and Analyst Day Lunch Forum on October 28, 2025 in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

Institutional investors and research analysts who wish to attend are invited to register here : Investor and Analyst Day Lunch Forum.

The 2025 Investor and Analyst Day Lunch Forum is an in-person event , scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM EST and will not be broadcast. Space for the event is limited, and attendance is subject to availability.

At the event, a panel of Celestica’s leadership team, including Rob Mionis, President and CEO, Mandeep Chawla, CFO, Jason Phillips, President, Connectivity & Cloud Solutions and other members of management will be available to answer questions from the institutional investor community.

The Lunch Forum will follow our 2025 Investor and Analyst Day and Q3 2025 financial results webcast during the morning, where management will provide an update on Celestica’s business operations, strategic priorities, growth opportunities and its financial outlook, and discuss our third quarter financial results. Participants are invited to join the morning webcast here: link.

Contact

Celestica Investor Relations

clsir@celestica.com

Celestica Investor Relations Events

events@ir.celestica.com