CleanCore Solutions to Participate in Maxim Growth Summit on October 22-23

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), today announced its participation in the upcoming 2025 Maxim Growth Summit, taking place from October 22 to 23 at The Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

Maxim Growth Summit

Dates: October 22-23, 2025

Location: Midtown, New York

Attendees: Clayton Adams, Chief Executive Officer, and Marco Margiotta, Chief Investment Officer

Panel Date and Time: Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 10:00 am E.T.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with CleanCore’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at CleanCore@KCSA.com .

Keynote speakers include Larry Kudlow (Broadcaster, Fox News) and Christopher Ruddy (CEO, Newsmax Media). The conference will also feature roundtable discussions with CEOs from small and mid-cap companies, moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. Roundtable discussions will cover a range of sectors, including biotechnology, stem cell therapy, ophthalmology, artificial intelligence, energy and mining, drones, and more.

For more information and a complete agenda of the Maxim Growth Summit, please visit www.maximgrp.com/2025-growth-summit .

About CleanCore Solutions, Inc.

In addition to the Official Dogecoin Treasury, CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/ .

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. This includes developing financial products, real-world asset tokenization, cultural partnerships, and building the first Foundation-backed Dogecoin treasury strategy to anchor long-term utility and growth. Through these initiatives, House of Doge is leading Dogecoin into its next era, where it goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

Media:

House of Doge

Angela Gorman, Communications Director

Email: angela@houseofdoge.com

Tel: (917) 348-0083

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Email: CleanCore@KCSA.com

Tel: (212) 896-1254