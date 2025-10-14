Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data at IDWeek 2025

DUBLIN and CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a company focused on delivering next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that two posters will be presented at the Infectious Disease Society of America’s IDWeek 2025 conference taking place in Atlanta, GA from October 19-22, 2025.

The Company will also be conducting a Learning Lounge at IDWeek 2025 on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 1:15 pm EST. The title of the presentation is ‘An Overview of Urinary Tract Infection in Adult Women: Focus on Oral Sulopenem.’ Presenters: Steven I. Aronin, M.D. and Michael Dunne, M.D.

Data to be presented at IDWeek 2025 include:

Presentation Title: Risk factors for treatment failure in patients with uncomplicated urinary tract infection

Poster #: P784

Presenter: Steven I. Aronin, MD

Time/Location: Monday, October 20, 12:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., Poster Hall B4-5

Presentation Title: In vitro activity of sulopenem and comparator agents against U.S. Enterobacterales clinical isolates, SENTRY antimicrobial surveillance program, 2023

Poster #: P1208

Presenter: Steven I. Aronin, MD

Time/Location: Tuesday, October 21, 12:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., Poster Hall B4-5

These Posters will be made available on the Company’s website on the “Publications: Posters & Presentations” page under the “Our Science” tab once the conference ends.

About ORLYNVAH™

ORLYNVAH™ is a novel oral penem antibiotic for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs). ORLYNVAH™ possesses potent activity against species of Enterobacterales including those that encode extended spectrum beta-lactamases (ESBL) or AmpC-type ß-lactamases that confer resistance to third generation cephalosporins.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is focused on delivering differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug-resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum is advancing the development of its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for ORLYNVAH™ (oral sulopenem) for the treatment of uUTIs caused by Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae or Proteus mirabilis in adult women with limited or no alternative oral antibacterial treatment options, and ORLYNVAH™ is commercially available in the United States. Iterum has also been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications. For more information, please visit www.iterumtx.com.