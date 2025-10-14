Edible Garden Now Available at Kroger’s

Company’s USDA Organic Herbs aligns with shared Zero-Waste commitment

Push Continues into the Midwest

BELVIDERE, NJ, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it has started shipping its fresh potted herbs and cut herbs to Kroger’s marking a significant expansion of Edible Garden’s footprint and underscoring the Company’s strategic commitment to sustainable growth and regional initiatives.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, The Kroger Co. is one of the largest grocery retailers in the United States, with more than 2,700 stores across 35 states. Since its founding in 1883, Kroger has served millions of customers each day through a seamless blend of in-store and digital shopping experiences. The company remains a leader in fresh food, value, and community involvement. Through its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, Kroger has delivered over 2.3 billion meals since 2017, reinforcing its commitment to ending hunger and eliminating waste across the country.

“We are excited to offer our wide variety of fresh herbs, including private label, to a leading national grocery retailer like Kroger’s, which shares our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and delivering high-quality, fresh products,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “This expands access to our locally grown herb product line, meeting the growing demand for clean-label, better-for-you, and responsibly sourced produce. By combining our advanced growing methods with our proprietary, patented, self-watering display technology, we are helping retailers enhance freshness, extend shelf life, and reduce environmental impact. Our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission aligns closely with Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, reflecting a shared dedication to creating more sustainable, community-focused food systems.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.





For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.





For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.





For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

