House of Doge, with Merger Partner Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH), Announces Strategic Partnership with inKind for Dogecoin to Become the First Cryptocurrency Accepted Across its 4,750+ U.S. Restaurants, Bars, and Cafes

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) merger partner House of Doge Inc. (the “Company”), the corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, today announced entering into a letter of intent to create a strategic partnership with inKind, the nation’s leading hospitality payments and rewards platform, with over 3million app users, to make Dogecoin (DOGE) the first cryptocurrency accepted for payment across inKind’s nationwide restaurant network.

Once integrated into inKind’s network, Dogecoin holders will be able to pay for dining and hospitality experiences using Dogecoin via the inKind app, allowing Dogecoin to be used seamlessly at over 4,750 restaurants, bars, cafes, and nightclubs across the United States. The collaboration is a key step in House of Doge’s broader mission to drive real-world adoption and create recurring transaction revenue for House of Doge’s Dogecoin ecosystem.

Through this partnership, which is pending the parties’ agreement on final terms and conditions, which cannot be guaranteed, House of Doge’s goal is to increase the utility of Dogecoin for the community, while also establishing what is hoped to become a recurring revenue stream via the collection of merchant payment processing fees. As a direct result of the strategic merger between Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) and House of Doge, the combined company's platform and resources are empowering Dogecoin to be accepted for payment through inKind’s nationwide network. This partnership marks a breakthrough in mainstream cryptocurrency adoption, as it enables Dogecoin to become the first digital currency accepted across inKind’s more than 4,750 restaurants, bars, and cafes in the U.S. The operational and technological support from the TBH/House of Doge merger was key in making this industry-first implementation possible.

“Dogecoin was built for the community and now we plan to bring it to one of the largest communities in hospitality,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge. “Becoming the first cryptocurrency accepted by inKind would give the Dogecoin community real, everyday utility for their holdings, and for us, would open the door to a 1.5 trillion dollar spending category in the U.S.”

inKind’s platform connects thousands of restaurants, bars, and hospitality businesses with loyal patrons through prepaid dining credit, rewards, and innovative payment solutions. InKind Hospitality was recently recognized as a 2025 Inc. 5000 honoree, ranking No. 314 among America’s fastest-growing private companies for its outstanding growth and innovation in the restaurant and hospitality sector. The addition of Dogecoin payments is another step towards cementing its position at the intersection of hospitality and financial innovation. Johann Moonesinghe, CEO of inKind, said of the partnership, “We’re thrilled to accept Dogecoin as an official payment option. Our mission has always been to provide flexible, rewarding ways for guests to engage with the restaurants they love. We believe integrating Dogecoin is not only a nod to the cultural impact of crypto, but also a powerful way to attract a new a generation of digital-first diners.”

We believe the inKind partnership will expand the reach of inKind’s ecosystem by giving its users the ability to spend cryptocurrency, specifically Dogecoin, in their daily lives, while also earning inKind rewards, and also providing restaurants another point of access to the growing consumer base of crypto adopters.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About inKind

inKind is a leading hospitality payments and rewards platform, connecting consumers to thousands of top dining and hospitality partners nationwide. Through its prepaid dining credit, loyalty programs, and flexible payment solutions, inKind empowers both guests and restaurants with innovative financial tools that foster lasting relationships and unlock new revenue streams.

About Brag House Holdings, Inc.

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. For more information, visit www.braghouse.com.

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to House of Doge’s and Brag House’s current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "target", "intend", "estimate", "could", "should", "may" and "will" or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, without limitation: the successful completion of the planned merger between Brag House Holdings, Inc and House of Doge Inc.; agreement on final and definitive terms on the partnership agreement to be entered into between House of Doge and inKind; Dogecoin becoming an embedded payment option within the inKind app and the generation of recurring revenue as the result thereof; the use of Dogecoin for dining and hospitality experiences;, and expanding inKind’s loyalty ecosystem. These forward-looking statements are based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Readers should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of Brag House’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. House of Doge and Brag House undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Media Contacts

Brag House Holdings

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director of Media Relations

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com

House of Doge

Angela Gorman

Communications Director

Email: angela@houseofdoge.com

Tel: (917) 348-0083