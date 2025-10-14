UnlimitedETF’s HFND Marks Three-Year Performance Milestone

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unlimited and its CEO and CIO, Bob Elliott, launched its flagship product HFND three years ago with the mission of offering tax efficient access to transparent, liquid hedge-fund-style returns at lower fees than traditional LP structures.

Unlimited’s ETFs employ proprietary machine learning algorithms that analyze near real-time hedge fund investment returns and efficiently replicate the underlying exposures. “We’re pleased that the technology that drives HFND’s investments has proven valuable in the application of live trading,” said Mr. Elliott. “HFND successfully navigated the tumultuous markets of the past three years to return 23.44% ITD.”

This summer Unlimited expanded its ETF offering to include three additional actively-managed ETFs, which utilize the same technology but are designed to offer a volatility target aligned with equity markets as an investor-friendly way to add the diversification features of alternatives to a balanced portfolio:

Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF – seeks to capitalize on global market mispricing opportunities spanning currency, fixed income, equity, credit and exchange rate markets. Since its launch April 15, 2025 HFGM has attracted $60 million in AUM.

Unlimited HFMF Managed Futures ETF – trend following approach that seeks to generate returns with low expected correlation to broad bond and equity markets.

Unlimited HFEQ Equity Long/Short ETF – equity-focused strategy that takes long and short positions across equity sectors, factors, and geographies, aiming to generate returns relative to broad equity market exposure.



September 2025 marked another major milestone: Unlimited’s ETFs reached $100m in AUM.

Unlimited’s ETFs are managed by Mr. Elliott, former investment committee member at Bridgewater Associates and Bruce McNevin, co-founder and Chief Data Scientist at Unlimited. Mr. McNevin brings extensive experience in quantitative modeling and data science.

For more information on Unlimited HFMF, HFEQ, HFGM and HFND and to view standardized performance please visit https://www.unlimitedetfs.com.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling 833-216-0499. Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns.

Media Contact:

Anna Papageorge

Unlimited Funds

anna@unlimitedfunds.com

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by clicking here. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. This communication is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to sell or purchase any security or other financial product. The information and any opinions contained herein are as of the date of this message. Unlimited does not undertake any obligation to update them. Past performance is not indicative of future results and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regarding future performance. All information contained in this communication is not warranted as to completeness or accuracy and is subject to change without notice.

Machine Learning, Model and Data Risk. The Fund relies heavily on proprietary “machine learning” selection processes. In addition, the composition of the Fund’s portfolio is heavily dependent on proprietary quantitative models as well as information and data supplied by third parties (“Models and Data”). Volatility Risk. The Fund seeks to achieve a higher level of volatility than its target hedge fund industry sector, which may result in substantial price fluctuations over short periods. Commodity Risk. Underlying ETFs that invest in the commodities markets may subject to greater volatility than investments in traditional securities.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund’s or an Underlying ETF’s derivative investments have risks, including the imperfect correlation between the value of such instruments and the underlying assets or index; the loss of principal, including the potential loss of amounts greater than the initial amount invested in the derivative instrument; the possible default of the other party to the transaction; and illiquidity of the derivative investments. Short Selling Risk. The Fund may make short sales of securities of Underlying ETFs, which involves selling a security it does not own in anticipation that the price of the security will decline.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.