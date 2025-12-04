Unlimited Adds Venture Capital to Its Lineup of Lower-Cost Alternatives

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unlimited Funds, Inc. (“Unlimited”) today unveiled a fund with diversified exposure to the equity of VC-backed startups (the “Fund”) as part of its ongoing work to deliver low cost, diversified products across traditionally 2&20 investment strategies.

Unlike the vast majority of venture portfolios that are concentrated in a small number of positions, the Fund holds 204 positions across 170 companies, with approximately 90 unicorns in total including OpenAI, Colossal Biosciences, Rippling, and many more, representing innovative efforts across industries.

The fund holdings are also well diversified across stages of funding with 25% of holdings Series-B or earlier, 49% series C & D, and 25% series E or later. Roughly 60% of the portfolio is tech focused with a mix of B2B (9%), B2C (11%), and healthcare (15%) making up most of the rest of the portfolio.

The fund was constructed using technology designed to identify top venture backed businesses that have either already achieved unicorn status or have a higher probability than other venture backed companies to achieve such an outcome. To date the selection process has proved its success with the 2022 vintage fund recently marked at 1.87x TVPI (as of 9/30/2025) relative to 0.96x for the Forge benchmark.

“This diversified VC portfolio that’s taken a systematic approach to sourcing and selection is a nice complement to our product suite,” said Bob Elliott, CEO and CIO of Unlimited. “The Fund’s diversification across multiple dimensions helps increase its probability of holding companies with the differentiated positive outcomes that typically drive the majority of venture fund returns over time.”

Consistent with Unlimited’s efforts to challenge the 2&20 fee structure that typically accompanies these types of investments, the Fund’s LPs benefit from a 95 bps management fee.

“Unlimited is committed to making 2&20 strategies available to investors at a low cost. This Fund is our first step to lower costs to venture investments,” said Bob Elliott, CEO and CIO of Unlimited.

The Fund will be managed by Bob Elliott who was the previous Head of Venture at CircleUp, a systematic venture investment company focused on early stage consumer brands.

For more information about Unlimited, see www.unlimitedfunds.com.

