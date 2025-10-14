Ultimus Fund Solutions' Nick Darsch Elected to Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) Board





CINCINNATI, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a premier provider of full-service fund administration and middle office solutions, today announced that Chief Commercial Officer, Nick Darsch, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA).

Darsch’s election brings crucial expertise around fund administration, transfer agency and product structuring to the leadership of the prominent alternative investments trade association. The appointment underscores the IPA's commitment to incorporating diverse perspectives from key industry partners as it continues to advance and advocate for the portfolio-diversifying investments space.

"I am honored to join the IPA Board of Directors," said Nick Darsch, "The IPA’s work in education, advocacy, and networking is critical to moving the industry forward, and I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members to support the continued expansion, growth, and integrity of the alternative investments industry."

At Ultimus, Darsch leads all go-to-market activities for Ultimus across public and private fund solutions, including retail alternatives. His deep understanding of the operational, regulatory and structural complexities of alternative products in the private wealth channel will be a significant asset to the IPA board’s strategic initiatives.

"We are incredibly proud of Nick’s appointment," said Gary Tenkman, CEO of Ultimus. "His expertise highlights not only his individual leadership but also reflects Ultimus’ commitment to supporting the industry's infrastructure. We are confident he will bring immense value to the IPA's mission."

About Ultimus Fund Solutions

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ service offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through continuous investments in both talent and technology, and focused on providing a consultative approach and boutique service levels.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with offices in other major cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Denver, and Omaha, Ultimus employs more than 1,100 seasoned professionals. Servicing over 2,300 total traditional and alternative funds with more than $725 billion in assets under administration, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

CONTACT: Marketing@UltimusFundSolutions.com

COD00000855 10/12/2025