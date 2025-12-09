Ultimus Fund Solutions Names Stephen Wood as Chief Financial Officer

CINCINNATI, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of innovative fund servicing solutions, today announced the appointment of Stephen Wood as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Wood joins Ultimus with extensive global financial and operational leadership, having managed organizations through complex transitions and periods of significant growth. In his new role, Wood will oversee the company’s financial strategy and work closely with the executive team to support continued innovation and help drive Ultimus’ ongoing expansion in the U.S. and internationally.

This appointment underscores Ultimus’ ongoing commitment to scaling its leadership team in anticipation of accelerated growth and evolving client needs across the public and private fund administration landscape. Wood brings an outstanding 30-year track record spanning global finance, acquisitions and integrations, and the transformation of large, complex organizations.

“Steve’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Ultimus as we continue to scale our solutions for a diverse and growing global client base,” said Gary Tenkman, CEO of Ultimus. “His breadth of experience in public and private financial services, combined with his leadership skills developed at Fiserv and Conduent, makes him an exceptional addition to our executive team. We are confident that Steve’s expertise and leadership qualities will contribute to our mission of delivering industry-leading service and innovation to our clients.”

Prior to joining Ultimus, Wood most recently served as EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Global Head of Regions at Conduent Inc., where he led a global team, successfully drove major financial restructurings, and executed multiple strategic transactions. In this position, he also built strong governance processes, enhanced financial discipline, and played a critical role in board-level collaborations and capital allocation initiatives.

Before Conduent, Wood spent 15 years at Fiserv Inc., a global leader in financial technology and business services, where he held several executive finance roles for multiple business units undergoing significant transformation, leading through leadership transitions, large-scale acquisitions, integration initiatives, and periods of accelerated growth. His leadership during acquisitions and integrations resulted in material synergies, improved operational efficiency, and established high-performing global finance teams. Wood’s experience as an executive team partner, builder of best-in-class teams, along with his data-driven approach and strategic insights, will enhance financial discipline and reinforce Ultimus’ commitment to delivering exceptional value to its asset management clients.

Wood holds an MBA with Distinction from Warwick Business School and is a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA).

About Ultimus Fund Solutions

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ service offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through continuous investments in both talent and technology, and focused on providing a consultative approach and boutique service levels.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with offices in other major cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Denver, and Omaha, Ultimus employs more than 1,100 seasoned professionals. Servicing over 2,300 total traditional and alternative funds with more than $725 billion in assets under administration, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

