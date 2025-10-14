Payscale Introduces Daily-Updated, Industry-Specific Data Solution to Address Top Compensation Challenge

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale, the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, today announced robust industry data innovations designed to help organizations easily use pay as a strategic lever for alignment, performance, and competitive advantage.

The 2025 Compensation Best Practices Report found industry-specific data to be the number one thing organizations look for when determining data quality. To address this need, Payscale launched Payscale Industry Networks (PIN) to provide industry-specific data to price jobs accurately and in line with their peers. Daily updates to the data set and unmatched transparently sourced data directly from HR systems mean organizations are always pricing at today’s market rate.

Payscale launched its first industry network for Colleges & Universities in September. In October, it continued the momentum, adding PINs for Construction, Manufacturing, and AED (Architecture, Engineering, and Design). In November, Payscale plans to add BioPharma and Business Services, with more industries being considered. As part of the PIN offering, Payscale also hosts an exclusive online community and quarterly meetups to help customers learn from their peers and the Payscale team, sharing expertise and best practices to tackle industry challenges.

“Organizations need more than traditional salary surveys,” Payscale Chief Product Officer Peh Teh said. “Our transparent datasets help organizations move with the market and get answers they can trust so that compensation becomes a tool for recruiting, retaining, and obtaining an edge on the competition.”

Payscale Industry Networks are a next-generation approach to compensation benchmarking, bringing together real-time market insights, effortless participation, and peer collaboration within a single, powerful platform. Unlike traditional industry surveys that require manual submissions and months-long cycles, PIN is powered by AI technology and auto-matching through Payscale Peer — Payscale’s dynamic, HR-reported data network. With over 5,200 benchmarked jobs, 8.9 million incumbents, and 3,900 organizations represented, Peer data is refreshed daily and seamlessly integrated into Payscale’s compensation management solutions.

Through PINs, organizations can access industry-specific carveouts of Peer data, providing a real-time view of the market tailored to their sector. Participation is low-effort and fully automated, giving companies access to fresh, transparent compensation data without traditional survey burdens.

“Bad data costs organizations money in incorrectly calculated wages, drops in performance, and loss of top talent,” Teh said. “Our datasets set Payscale apart. We deliver real-world, transparent data so organizations can make defensible compensation decisions that align with their business strategy.”

About Payscale

Payscale is the original compensation innovator for organizations who want to scale their business with pay and transform their largest investment into their greatest advantage. With decades of innovation in sourcing reputable data and developing AI-powered tools, Payscale delivers actionable insights that turn pay from a cost to a catalyst. Its suite of solutions — Payfactors, Marketpay, and Paycycle — empower 65% of the top companies in the U.S. and businesses like Panasonic, ZoomInfo, Chipotle, Quest Diagnostics, University of Washington, American Airlines, and TJX Companies.

Create confidence in your compensation. Payscale.

To learn more, visit www.payscale.com.

