ServiceTitan Announces Strategic Partnership with Galaxy Service Partners

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced a strategic partnership with Galaxy Service Partners, a newly formed alliance of commercial door, automatic gate, and access control companies. Founded by the team behind Guild Garage Group, an alliance of garage door brands, Galaxy has already welcomed 3 leading brands to their portfolio, including Kodiak Equipment Services, Overhead Door Solutions, and Thomas Door. By leveraging ServiceTitan’s enterprise-grade technology, Galaxy is equipping its expanding portfolio of commercial contractors with the essential tools they need for continued growth and success.

"ServiceTitan is on a mission to meet the needs of commercial contractors with purpose-built software that empowers their growth and success,” said Connor Theilmann, Chief Business Officer at ServiceTitan. “Galaxy has rapidly become a preferred partner for commercial door, gate, and access control businesses looking to unlock growth potential, while also preserving company culture and a best-in-class experience for their customers. ServiceTitan is proud to provide the technology that organizations like Galaxy rely on to drive efficiency, deliver outstanding customer service, and support long-term, scalable growth."

Galaxy sets itself apart from traditional private equity firms and large competitors by operating as an alliance of like-minded owner operators all united by a common mission, value system, and purpose. Galaxy invests in businesses with strong leadership and vibrant company cultures to help them better serve their customers, employees, and communities while unlocking future growth opportunities. By deploying ServiceTitan’s leading business management platform for the trades across their entire partner company network, Galaxy is equipping their growing family of brands with the technology they need to achieve profitable and consistent long-term growth.

“At Galaxy, we’re on a mission to create a differentiated, people-first platform by partnering with industry-leading owner operators from across the country and empowering them through local alignment and world-class national support,” said Michael Aft, Chief Executive Officer at Galaxy. “With ServiceTitan as the foundation of our tech stack, we can scale confidently, integrate new partners seamlessly, and operate at a new level of performance.”

Galaxy was founded by Joe Delaney, Jordan Dubin, and Sean Slazyk in 2025. Previously, the trio founded Guild Garage Group, a residential garage door repair platform and one of ServiceTitan’s fastest growing enterprise customers over the last two years. With an emphasis on scaling with discipline, preserving culture, and driving and supporting consistent performance across its family of brands, Guild has leveraged its partnership model to create one of the most dominant residential service platforms in the United States. Guild provided a blueprint of what’s possible when the full suite of ServiceTitan products are leveraged by a multi-location and multi-brand platform.

Because of Guild’s success, the Galaxy team has trusted ServiceTitan’s enterprise-grade as a foundational pillar, and an integral part of their business model embedded across every layer of operations and strategy.

Galaxy will be leveraging the full power of ServiceTitan’s technology suite for the commercial industry, including:

Property intelligence powered by Convex to help teams uncover and prioritize top commercial prospects in their service area, enabling targeted outreach and higher win rates.

powered by Convex to help teams uncover and prioritize top commercial prospects in their service area, enabling targeted outreach and higher win rates. AI-driven project controls and cost forecasting to support better decision-making at every project phase, helping contractors boost margins and achieve sustainable, profitable growth.

to support better decision-making at every project phase, helping contractors boost margins and achieve sustainable, profitable growth. Modern customer experiences giving clients instant access to proposals, invoices, contracts, and project updates, building transparency and trust from start to finish.

giving clients instant access to proposals, invoices, contracts, and project updates, building transparency and trust from start to finish. Flexible estimating and quoting tools making it easy to build, send, and track estimates in the field or at the office, accelerating close rates and reducing manual work.

making it easy to build, send, and track estimates in the field or at the office, accelerating close rates and reducing manual work. Streamlined inventory and financial workflows consolidate purchasing, accounting, and cash flow visibility into one platform.

consolidate purchasing, accounting, and cash flow visibility into one platform. Purpose-built mobile tools equipping field teams to log time, capture job details, and complete high-quality work on the go. This fuels productivity where it matters most.

equipping field teams to log time, capture job details, and complete high-quality work on the go. This fuels productivity where it matters most. An integrated technology stack that connects with Sage Intacct, Inova, and other essential systems to ensure seamless data flow across the full contractor tech stack.



“Whether it’s with Guild or Galaxy, our mission has always been to provide premier owner operators from across the United States with the tools and technology they need to win in their respective markets and industry,” said Sean Slazyk, Co-Founder of Galaxy Service Partners. “ServiceTitan has proven to be the secret weapon behind our high-velocity M&A strategy, allowing us to drive operational excellence across multiple locations, while supporting a myriad of complex integrations simultaneously. It’s hard to imagine executing the scale and complexity of our business model without it. We look forward to once again partnering with the entire ServiceTitan team as we embark on this new chapter within the commercial services industry.”

Trusted by thousands of commercial contractors across the United States, ServiceTitan empowers businesses throughout the entire property lifecycle, including service, maintenance, replacement, small projects, and new construction.

For additional information, visit http://www.servicetitan.com.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

About Galaxy Service Partners

Galaxy Service Partners is a newly formed alliance of commercial door, automatic gate, and access control companies. Galaxy allows owners to take chips off the table but retain “unit level ownership” so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Galaxy retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities.

