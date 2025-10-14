Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Semler Scientific, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Semler Scientific, Inc., (“Semler” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMLR) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between March 10, 2021 and April 15, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Semler investors have until October 28, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Semler investors have until October 28, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On February 28, 2025, Semler filed its annual report for 2024, in which it disclosed that “there is a risk that [U.S. Department of Justice (‘DOJ’)] will file a complaint or complaint in intervention in a civil False Claims Act lawsuit seeking damages.” Semler also disclosed receipt of an initial civil investigative demand from the DOJ in July 2017 regarding Semler’s claims for reimbursement related to its peripheral artery disease QuantaFlo device. Semler further stated that it had participated in settlement discussions with the DOJ in February 2025, which were unsuccessful. On this news, Semler’s stock price fell $4.03 per share, or 9.4%, to close at $38.89 per share on March 3, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing.

