CallRevu Accelerates Growth with Acquisition by Astira Capital Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallRevu, the automotive industry’s leading call intelligence platform, today announced that it has been acquired by Astira Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on scaling technology-enabled and data-driven services businesses. The acquisition marks a major milestone in CallRevu’s continued growth, providing the company with strategic support to expand its platform, deepen innovation, and further strengthen its position in the automotive ecosystem.

“CallRevu has always been committed to helping dealers connect better, perform smarter, and grow faster,” said Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu. “With Astira’s partnership, we’re entering a new chapter of investment and scale—building on the strong foundation we’ve created and accelerating our ability to deliver transformative solutions to our dealership partners.”

Astira’s investment will support the expansion of CallRevu’s product capabilities, including AI-powered call analytics, dealership-specific telephony, and TestTrack Learning Lab—a personalized, performance-driven training experience for automotive teams. In addition to organic growth, this partnership will enable CallRevu to continue to pursue strategic acquisitions that complement its platform and accelerate innovation across the dealership technology landscape.

“We believe CallRevu has built a differentiated platform that sits at the center of communication, performance, and customer experience in the dealership,” said Chris Ritchie, Partner at Astira Capital. “We’re excited to help scale the business and support the team in continuing to deliver measurable impact for its clients.”

“This investment reflects Astira’s continued focus on partnering with innovative, tech-forward businesses in high-value service categories,” added Azra Kanji, Founder and Managing Partner of Astira Capital. “We see tremendous opportunity to build on CallRevu’s success, accelerate growth, and expand its leadership in the automotive technology ecosystem.”

With dealership adoption and engagement at record levels, CallRevu is poised to continue to lead the industry’s next era of call intelligence—integrating data, training, and real-time insights to help dealers drive performance at every level.

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel to CallRevu’s leadership team.

About CallRevu

CallRevu is the leading communication intelligence platform built for automotive retail—empowering dealerships to take control of every conversation, from the first ring to the final result. Our holistic solution combines an automotive-specific hosted phone system, call monitoring, performance training, and reputation management—fueled by AI-powered analytics that turn every customer interaction into actional intelligence. Founded in a dealership in 2008, CallRevu was created by the industry, for the industry to drive revenue, improve performance, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

About Astira Capital Partners

Astira Capital Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm investing in technology-enabled and data-driven services businesses. Astira partners with founders and management teams to accelerate growth through operational support, strategic investment, and a focus on talent, technology, and commercial execution. For more information, visit www.astiracp.com.

