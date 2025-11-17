CallRevu Debuts “The Doug Horner Show,” A New Series Elevating Conversations on Customer Experience, Social Media, and Responsible AI in Automotive Retail

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallRevu, the industry leader in automotive communication intelligence, announces the launch of The Doug Horner Show, an original series spotlighting timely, relevant dialogue across customer experience, agent performance, dealership culture, and innovation in retail automotive.

Hosted by Doug Horner, General Sales Manager at Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted and a rising voice in automotive social media, this new podcast brings a transparent, high-energy perspective to dealership operations, leadership, and digital engagement.

Known online as @BenzsandBowties, he has amassed 460K+ followers and 25MM+ viewers across his channels where he often blends humor into content resonating with agents, operators, and customers alike with authenticity and real-world dealership insights.

"We all are consuming social media all day long every day,” Horner shared in a recent Car Dealership Guy interview. “If everyone is doing this all day long, then that's where we need to be.”

The Doug Horner Podcast will dive into what drives dealership success today through candid conversations with respected industry leaders, performance coaches and digital creators shaping modern automotive culture.

“At CallRevu, we’re committed to elevating every conversation that drives the automotive retail experience forward—from sales to service. This podcast is an extension of that mission, giving voice to the leaders, creators, and innovators shaping the future of this industry. Doug brings a raw authenticity that resonates, and we’re proud to partner with him to amplify these critical conversations around customer experience, digital engagement, and the responsible use of AI,” Ben Chodor, CEO, CallRevu

The first episode premieres on November 11, featuring conversations with:

George Saliba, exploring the development of authentic influence and cultural leadership in automotive retail.

Upcoming episodes will continue to spotlight key voices in the field to discuss the emerging trends, challenges, culture, innovations, and leadership defining and, in many cases, redefining the dealership experience.

Series now available on Apple, Spotify and YouTube

About Doug Horner

Doug Horner is General Sales Manager at luxury dealership, Mercedes-Benz North Olmsted, and the creator of @BenzsandBowties, a brand centered on real dealership culture and leadership perspective, and the joy of the work, as an auto industry influencer.

About CallRevu

CallRevu is the leading communication intelligence platform built for automotive retail—empowering dealerships to take control of every conversation, from the first ring to the final result. Our holistic solution combines an automotive-specific hosted phone system, call monitoring, performance training, and reputation management­–fueled by AI-powered analytics that turn every customer interaction into actional intelligence. Founded in a dealership in 2008, CallRevu was created by the industry, for the industry to drive revenue, improve performance, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Learn more at CallRevu.com.

